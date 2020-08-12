1933 Industries Launches Canna Hemp™ PLUS Line with Double the Amount of CBD and a Renewed Focus on Health and Wellness

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically-integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company with a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven brands, is pleased to announce the introduction of a new line of extra strength products to its extensive wellness portfolio. The Canna Hemp™ Plus line ("PLUS") was developed for consumers who want to experience the added benefits of increased CBD at competitive prices from a reliable and trusted brand.

As the health and wellness market continues to research the power of the cannabis plant, the Company's Canna Hemp™ brand is applying its expertise in utilizing cannabidiol (CBD) in a variety of formulas in order to meet the lifestyles and needs of a growing consumer base. With double the amount of CBD, the PLUS line was designed to offer competitively-priced products with some of the highest amounts of CBD found today in the marketplace.

"Our exciting suite of wellness products continues to grow in a number of segments and price points. Over the last three years, we have earned the trust of our consumers by offering products that are effective, reliable and contain the highest quality CBD sourced in the USA", stated Mr. Eugene Ruiz, President of 1933 Industries. 'Our best-selling topical Relief Cream and all Elixirs will launch the PLUS line today, with more products to follow over the coming months."

"We are also pleased to announce that we have re-priced all of our regular Canna Hemp™ products and we will be increasing the amount of CBD in the Canna Hemp™ Vape Pens, Lotions and Lip balms. As the price of CBD has come down, we are passing these savings along to our consumers", added Mr. Ruiz. "Our leading Canna Hemp ™ line will not only boast the best ingredients and most effective formulations, but also a highly competitive pricing structure for premium products. There's never been a better time to discover the many uses and benefits of hemp and CBD for both the body and mind."

All Canna Hemp™ products are specifically formulated with the Company's proprietary TerpFX™ blend of real cannabis-derived terpenes and organic, botanical oils. Terpenes mimic the profiles of cannabis strains without any THC. In addition to the PLUS line, the Company recently launched a line of products made with organic hemp seed oil available via online marketplaces such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com and via its direct to consumer e-commerce website cannahemp.com.

The Canna Hemp™ line will be presented during the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference later in August, a digital event where brands meet with some of the largest retailers in the United States to gain exposure for their products.

About Canna Hemp™

With an extensive product line that includes topicals, creams, vapes, elixirs, capsules, dabs, lip balms and pre and post workout recovery sports products, 1933 Industries' proprietary Canna Hemp™ brand utilizes the power of hemp and CBD to bring natural wellness. The Company's flagship products, the Canna Hemp™ Relief Cream and Canna Hemp X™ Recovery Cream are recognized as best topicals in the market. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance. All products are triple and third-party tested for safety with test results imbedded via QR codes for traceability. http://www.cannahemp.com

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a vertically-integrated, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, as well as CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, Canna Fused™, and hemp-specific products. Partners under licensing agreements include: Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Bloom™, Denver Dab Co., Five Star Extracts, Grizzly Griptape, The Pantry Company, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC.

