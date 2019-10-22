1933 Industries Reports its Most Successful Brand Launch in Nevada

Following a 30-day exclusive campaign with one of Nevada's largest dispensary retailers, luxury brand Blonde™ Cannabis made its mark in the state by selling out of every product during its debut. While the Blonde™ brand originated in Los Angeles, California, Nevada was selected for its launch in partnership with 1933 Industries' subsidiary, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA).

"Blonde™ has taken Las Vegas by storm and we could not be more excited about this relationship", remarked Ms. Ester Vigil, President of 1933 Industries. "The positive feedback from consumers has been overwhelming. Blonde™ has been developed as a premium lifestyle product, connecting with both new and discerning, quality-savvy consumers looking for remarkable experiences." Blonde™ cannabis flower, pre-rolls, live resin vape pens and cartridges will be available for order as of today via licensed dispensaries.

The partnership with Blonde™ will continue in California, once the Company completes the renovation of the Green Spectrum facility and sets up its own extraction equipment (news release dated August 15, 2019). "The team behind Blonde™ are adept marketers and branders and will be lending their expertise as we build a house of brands in Nevada, California and in other legal states across the US", added Ms. Vigil. "We continue to attract top name brands to our portfolio due to our reputation for producing quality products that comply with the strictest regulations in the country."

"The buzz about Blonde™ has met and surpassed our expectations. We knew that launching a cannabis brand in a crowded marketplace would require key differentiators based not only on quality cannabis and sophisticated branding but also on a healthy lifestyle and culture that respects the plant. We have an opportunity here to inspire, educate and combat the stigma around cannabis. We are excited to launch in California next month and to continue to collaborate with 1933 Industries as we build our brand," said Mr. Tim Gavin, Co-Founder of Blonde™.

About Blonde™ Cannabis

"Whatever satisfies the soul is truth" - Walt Whitman.

The passion we have for living our truth without stigma is something we practice every day. Because we couldn't find a modern cannabis brand that spoke to us, we created our own. Blonde™ is a modern, premium cannabis company which is truly unrelenting in its pursuit to deliver the highest quality all natural cannabis consistently, with a process that is as true to the whole plant as possible.



Like a good winemaker, we obsess over every detail to create a beautifully nuanced, balanced and distinct flavor in all of our products. Just as all of the decisions a winemaker makes throughout the process of growing, fermenting and storing wine impacts how the bottle tastes and smells, the process of growing, harvesting, extracting and packaging cannabis is everything, affecting its quality, strength, flavors – and your experience.



Our difference is live resin – fresh, not dried. It's like tasting fresh fruit after you've only ever eaten dried. Our newly cut plants are immediately flash frozen, so that the delicate monoterpenes, or natural fragrances and flavors that naturally exist within the plant, do not evaporate. We use a proprietary extraction process to ensure that the pure, live resin concentrates remain loyal in fragrance to the flower in which it came from, retaining the plant's original fresh, robust and unique flavors.



Blonde™ is dedicated to product quality and safety, above all. Blonde™ is responsibly made in the USA using single origin,100% pure raw materials and all of our products are certified clean, free of dyes and pesticides. Our premium craft cannabis products stay as true to the whole plant as possible, using the highest quality all-natural ingredients. Our plants are organically grown and every product batch is rigorously tested for purity. Our THC vape products are free of chemical additives and preservatives and do not contain vitamin E acetate, vegetable glycerin, or propylene glycol. All our products are made with ingredients that are known to be safe for consumers and our products are third-party lab tested.



The experience is exceptional.

And that's our truth.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Denver Dab Co., Gotti's Gold, Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LLC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

