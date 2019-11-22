1955 Capital Promotes Kathy Chen to Vice President

Prior to 1955 Capital, Chen spent three years at Asia-based cross-border growth equity firm Unitas Capital, which managed over US$4 billion in assets across Asia, North America, and Europe. Chen started her career in investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan, executing a variety of M&A, debt & equity transactions in the U.S. and China.

"Kathy has been a critical member of our team and done a tremendous job identifying and assessing new investment opportunities," said Andrew Chung. "Her global perspective and passion for our mission makes her a valuable asset to prospective and existing portfolio companies. We are thrilled to congratulate her on this milestone and look forward to her continued success in this new role."

Chen obtained her B.S. in Economics and MBA from the Wharton School, where she helped lead the sustainable technology investing effort for Wharton Impact Investing Partners and served on the Wharton Student Sustainability Advisory Board. Chen was also a Packard Environmental Fellow and supported environmental research and advisory efforts at California Environmental Associates.

About 1955 Capital

1955 Capital was founded by Andrew Chung to invest in companies that can address the developing world's most pressing challenges related to energy, healthcare, food, agriculture, education and sustainable manufacturing. With over a decade of experience investing in these sectors at leading global firms like Khosla Ventures and Lightspeed Ventures, Chung has experience in identifying technologies with significant impact potential in developing countries, and supporting entrepreneurs in developing mutually productive partnerships. The firm is based in San Mateo, California. More information is available at www.1955.capital .

