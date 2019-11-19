1969-2019: A Look at the U.S. Workforce Through an Economic Lens

The ICS salary guide started back in 2017 as a way to provide insights regarding employment trends and the salary projections that result from these market demands. ICS has continued the tradition year after year, providing readers deep insight into staffing issues that may impact the workforce. This year's theme was inspired by the economic state that the country is currently in. Taking a look back to 1969, ICS dives deep into similarities and differences that the economy has been indicating in 2019. The hope is to provide awareness of the potential aftermath once the dropping unemployment rate comes to an end.

When asked about the choice of theme and salary projections for this year's guide, Director of Marketing Jeff Pelliccio said, "The ICS 2020 Salary Guide digs into unemployment and economic triggers that occurred 50 years ago that sparked a recession in order to give some perspective into the job market we have today. Salary range projections are based on candidates we've placed over the last 12-months and market indicators that we feel will push or suppress demand."



At the turn of the decade, companies are facing an even harsher, candidate-driven marketplace for top talent. ICS hopes to inform and encourage companies to stay up-to-date and fair on their offered salaries to ensure top talent remain inspired to propel companies toward success.

