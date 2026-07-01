198± AC QUARRY IN HUDSON VALLEY AVAILABLE VIA BANKRUPTCY SALE WITH HILCO GLOBAL

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilco Global Real Estate Practice is marketing the sale of a 198± AC aggregate quarry and production facility located in Woodbury, New York. Supported by an estimated 37.3 million tons of aggregate reserves and an additional 28.9 million tons of probable aggregate, the property represents a rare opportunity to acquire a significant mineral asset within the Northeast.

198± AC aggregate quarry and production facility located in Woodbury, New York

Spanning five different parcels, this property is fully permitted and currently under the operations of Speyside Sand & Stone. The site contains substantial reserves of greywacke suitable for construction and produces a variety of coarse and fine products that meet the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) specifications, allowing the materials to be utilized in road construction, asphalt production, concrete manufacturing and site development applications.

This quarry is located along New York State Route 32, providing convenient access to major population centers throughout the Northeast. Located approximately 50 miles north of New York City and within reach of Albany, White Plains and Hudson Valley, the site is well situated to serve some of the nation's most active construction and infrastructure markets. This site is further highlighted due to its connectivity to Interstate 87 (New York State Thruway), Interstate 84 and Route 17/I-86, facilitating efficient distribution throughout the region.

The Hudson Valley and the New York metropolitan area continues to benefit from strong economic fundamentals, regional population density and ongoing public and private investment. Demand for aggregate materials continues to be supported by significant infrastructure investment throughout New York. In 2025 alone, the state invested approximately $3.6 billion in roadway and bridge improvements, including major projects along Interstate 87 and State Route 17 in Orange County. In early June 2026, major roadway and transportation projects were announced, including a $63.5 million infrastructure investment across Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and Western NY and $146 million in major work to Long Island roads and bridges.

According to the New York Construction Materials Association, each mile of interstate highway requires more than 38,000 tons of aggregate materials, underscoring the critical role locally sourced stone plays in supporting transportation infrastructure and regional development.

"This offering presents investors with the opportunity to acquire a long-life aggregate resource in an area where new quarry development is increasingly difficult," said Jonathan Cuticelli, director of real estate brokerage at Hilco Global. "The combination of significant reserves, strategic location within a quickly growing County and its proximity to New York City along with the limited supply of permitted aggregate operations in the Northeast creates a compelling investment with long-term value potential."

The sale is subject to approval by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Eastern District of New York, Case No. 8-2670730-spg, In re: Speyside Holdings, LLC, and in cooperation with Jonathan Cuticelli, NY Broker, Lic. #10351218305. Bids are due by August 14 and must be submitted on the approved Purchase and Sale Agreement available for review and download from the Hilco Global real estate sales website.

Interested buyers should reach out directly for requirements to participate in the sale process. For further information, please contact Jonathan Cuticelli at (203) 561-8737 or [email protected]. To obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the transaction. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC