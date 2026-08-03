Hilco Global Seeks Offers to Acquire Multimedia IP Portfolio of Bestselling Children's Author Joy Berry

Indications of Interest Due September 22, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) has been retained to manage the sale and licensing process for the Joy Berry® multimedia intellectual property portfolio. The portfolio comprises the only existing comprehensive collection of children's evergreen edutainment that teaches life-skills, social-emotional learning, and character-development to children of all ages.

Qualified parties may pursue an outright acquisition, an exclusive master license, or targeted licenses by territory, language, medium, or product category. Indications of interest are due September 22, 2026. Additional information is available to qualified parties by contacting [email protected].

Created by bestselling children's author Joy Berry, whose books have sold more than 85 million copies worldwide, the catalog includes more than 170 core titles and over 1,000 related intellectual property, content, and production assets. These assets include entertaining and engaging books, manuscripts, illustrations, characters, curricula, digitized source materials, and other content developed to "help children help themselves" from ages 1–13.

The author, Joy Berry, stated: "For nearly fifty years, my purpose has been to help children understand themselves, make thoughtful choices, and grow into capable, caring, and responsible people. I am deeply grateful that this work has supported generations of families and educators, and my greatest hope is that its next chapter will bring these resources to even more children around the world."

Following an extensive rights-consolidation and content-restoration effort, the catalog provides a substantial platform for publishing, educational curricula, audio and digital media, character and content licensing, international distribution, and emerging applications, including AI-enabled content.

"Joy Berry's work has reached generations of children, parents, and educators," said Eric Hurwitz, Senior Director at Hilco Global. "Its proven market recognition and breadth of content create significant potential across media and distribution channels."

"Few children's intellectual property catalogs match the scale, depth, and commercial history of the Joy Berry catalog," added Jordon Parker, Director at Hilco Global. "Its extensive archive and digitized assets support multiple paths to commercialization across education, publishing, licensing, digital media, and international markets."

Interested parties should contact the Hilco Global IP Services deal team by emailing [email protected].

Eric Hurwitz, Senior Director

Jordon Parker, Director

Samantha D'Alessandro, Analyst

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, and intellectual property sectors. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC