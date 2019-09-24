$199.9 Billion Paints & Coatings Market - Global Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paints & Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder), Application (Architectural [Residential, Non-residential], Industrial), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The paints and coatings market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024



The increasing urban population is a significant factor for the rising demand for building and construction, automotive, packaging. However, stringent government regulations in the paints and coatings industry are hampering the growth of the solvent-borne coatings market.



The waterborne technology segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall paints and coatings market during the forecast period.



The waterborne technology segment accounted for the largest share of the overall paints and coatings market in 2018. Waterborne paints and coatings are used majorly in architectural applications and are also used in automotive, general industrial, protective, wood, marine, packaging, coil, and other industries, due to their low toxicity and flammability. The waterborne segment is expected to grow on the backbone of the building and construction industry, which is anticipated to witness good growth, mainly in the developing countries.



The paints and coatings market in the architectural end-use industry is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Architectural paints & coatings, also known as decorative paints & coatings or building paints, are applied on the interior and exterior walls of all kinds of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. Architectural coatings also find application in decorative interiors such as wall paintings, wood flooring, sculptures, and furniture. Increase in environmental awareness has led to innovations in the coating industry to provide affordable quality products, of high quality, possess value-added features, and meet global trends.



APAC paints and coatings market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The APAC paints and coatings market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of APAC. The APAC region is a lucrative market for paints and coatings owing to the increasing demand from industrial applications and improving economic conditions. Product innovations, new research and development projects, and increasing demand from various end-use industries have also fueled the demand for paints and coatings in APAC.

The key companies profiled in this report are the AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Nippon Paint Holding Co LTD (Japan), Axalta Coatings System LLC (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities

4.2 Paints & Coatings Market, By Application

4.3 Paints & Coatings Market: Developed vs Developing Nations

4.4 APAC: Paints & Coatings Market, By Technology and Country

4.5 Paints & Coatings Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Green Environmental Regulations

5.2.1.2 Provision of Durable Coatings With Better Performance and Aesthetics

5.2.1.3 Growing Popularity of Elastomeric Coating in Tilt-Up Concrete in Building & Construction

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand From End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Obtaining Thin Films in Powder Coating

5.2.2.2 Requirement of More Drying Time for Waterborne Coatings

5.2.2.3 Difficulty in Transportation of Coil Coatings in the Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Applications of Fluoropolymer in the Building & Construction Industry

5.2.3.2 Attractive Prospects for Powder Coatings in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Industries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent and Regulatory Policies

5.2.4.2 Environmental Challenges With Respect to Wastewater Discharge

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Paints & Coatings Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Acrylic

6.3 Epoxy

6.4 Alkyd

6.5 Polyurethane

6.6 Polyester

6.7 Others



7 Paints & Coatings Market Analysis, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Waterborne

7.3 Solventborne

7.4 Powder

7.5 Others



8 Paints & Coatings Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Architectural Application

8.2.1 Residential

8.2.1.1 New Construction

8.2.1.2 Remodel and Repaint

8.2.2 Non-Residential

8.3 Industrial Application

8.3.1 General Industrial

8.3.2 Protective

8.3.3 Automotive Refinish

8.3.4 Automotive OEM

8.3.5 Industrial Wood

8.3.6 Marine

8.3.7 Coil

8.3.8 Packaging

8.3.9 Aerospace

8.3.10 Rail



9 Paints & Coatings Market, By Region

Company Profiles



Akzonobel N.V.

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating System LLC

BASF Coatings GmbH

Beckers Group

Berger Paints India Limited

Diamond Vogel Paints

Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Hempel A/S

Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paints Co., Ltd.

Kelly-Moore Paints

Masco Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries

RPM International Inc

S K Kaken Co., Ltd

Sacal Inetrnational Group Ltd.

Shalimar Paints

Sherwin-Williams Company

Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. Kg

Tikkurila OYJ

Valspar Corporation

Vista Paints Corporation

