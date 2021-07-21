1992 Lithuania Tie Dye ® Basketball Jerseys made famous at Barcelona Olympics Approach 30 Year Anniversary

The Original 1992 Skullman Lithuanian Tie Dyed Jerseys and the new 1992-2022 Collector's 30th Anniversary Edition are both available at: www.skullman.com The Original 1992 reprints and the new 30 Year Editions are the exact same 1992 shirts printed from the same artist's original screens from 1992.

The back of the new 30 year Edition denotes the 1992-2022 30th Anniversary Edition year with the trademarked skeletal hands slam dunking a flaming basketball.

Created by NYC artist Greg Speirs, the tie-dyed Slam Dunking Skeleton T-Shirts became an international sensation on the world stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics. The Tie-Dyed tees were worn by the Lithuanian Men's Olympic Basketball Team while receiving Olympic bronze medals becoming part of sports history and one of the most unusual and memorable moments of the '92 Summer Olympics.

Slammin' Skullman® became a legendary piece of Olympics history and forever part of Olympic folklore. Speirs' trademarked Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® & Lithuania Tie Dye® Brands were launched. The brands have enjoyed longevity of almost three decades marketed through Skullman.com continuously since 1992.

The Lithuanian Slam-Dunking Skullman® represented the artist's interpretation of a team rising from nothing, "Like a Phoenix from the ashes to slam-dunking a flaming basketball to bronze victory. It's not a dead skeleton, but represents rebirth and a new life. It was not only a victory in Olympic sports, but it was as if it were a triumph over communism itself," recalled Speirs, featured in the 2012 basketball documentary movie, "The Other Dream Team" http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998173/

Skullman ® was "enshrined" at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. on Dec.7th 1993, living in infamy becoming the first & only cartoon character to be "enshrined" in any Hall of Fame: http://www.lithuaniatshirt.com/basketball%20hall%20of%20fame.htm;

Original 1992 Skullman Lithuania Tie Dye® T-Shirts are available here: Skullman.com

30th Year Anniversary Collector's Editions are available early now at Skullman.com.

"We'll be on the lookout in 2021 for counterfeiters and infringers and new infringing versions" warned Greg Speirs/Licensor and owner of the Lithuania Tie Dye® & Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton ® brands. The Slam-Dunking Skeleton is 1992 Copyright © & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs.

