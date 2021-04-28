1992 Skullman® Lithuanian Olympic Tie Dye Basketball T-Shirts Resurface 2021

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by NYC artist Greg Speirs, the tie-dyed Slam Dunking Skeleton T-Shirts became an international sensation on the world stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics. The Tie-Dyed tees were worn by the Lithuanian Men's Olympic Basketball Team while receiving Olympic bronze medals, becoming part of sports history and one of the most unusual and memorable moments of the '92 Summer Olympics.

Slammin Skullman® became a legendary piece of Olympics history and forever part of Olympic folklore Tweet this NYC street artist Greg Speirs, creator & Licensor of the iconic Slam-Dunking Skullman Lithuanian Basketball Tie Dye T-Shirts. The tie-dyed Slam Dunking Skeleton trademark acquired international fame as a household icon and legendary part of Olympics history. The brand has been marketed consistently since 1992. Copyright 1992 Greg Speirs/ Licensor. Lithuania Tie Dye® and Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® are Brands & Trademarks owned by Greg Speirs. Greg Speirs' 1992 Lithuania Tie Dye Skullman® basketball uniforms are now forever part of Lithuania folklore. Original Skullman t-shirts are available from www.skullman.com (1992 Copyright & ® Trademarks of Greg Speirs / Licensor). (PRNewsfoto/Skullman.com)

Speirs' Tie-Dyed Skullman®, Slam-dunking a flaming basketball, with the block letters Lithuania, gained international fame and the trademarked Slammin Skeleton® & Lithuania Tie Dye® Brands were launched. The brands have enjoyed longevity of almost three decades being marketed through Skullman.com continuously since 1992.

The Lithuanian Slam-Dunking Skullman® on Tie-Dye T-Shirts represented the artist's interpretation of a team rising from nothing, "Like a Phoenix from the ashes to slam-dunking a flaming basketball to bronze victory. It's not a dead skeleton, but represents rebirth and a new life. It was not only a victory in Olympic sports, but it was as if it were a triumph over communism itself," recalled Speirs, featured in the 2012 basketball documentary movie, "The Other Dream Team" http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998173/

See full cast: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1606829/

Skullman® was "enshrined" at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. on Dec.7th 1993, a day living in infamy becoming the first & only cartoon character to be "enshrined" in any Hall of Fame: http://www.lithuaniatshirt.com/basketball%20hall%20of%20fame.htm

Original 1992 Skullman Lithuania Tie Dye® T-Shirts are available here: Skullman.com

A very limited; signed by the artist, Collector's Edition is also available from Skullman.com .

"We'll be on the lookout in 2021 for counterfeiters and infringers" warned Greg Speirs/Licensor and owner of the Lithuania Tie Dye® & Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton ® brands. The Slam-Dunking Skeleton is 1992 Copyright © & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs.

Licensing inquiries: [email protected]

Social Media Links:

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/lithuaniatiedye/?hl=en

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/tiedyelithuania?lang=en

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/LithuaniaTieDye/

Greg Speirs' Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/iamskullman/

Contact

Mike Thompson

[email protected]

website: www.skullman.com

SOURCE Skullman.com

Related Links

www.skullman.com

