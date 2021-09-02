19Labs adds GALE | VisualVitals: Deviceless Vital Sign Measurement to GALE Point-Of-Care eClinics

GALE | VisualVitals analyzes light reflected from the patient's skin in real-time to detect tiny, subtle color changes, and uses machine learning algorithms from 19Labs' partners to extract vital signs such as heart rate, respiration rate, HRV, SpO2, and even blood pressure. On average, the process takes less than 60 seconds to complete. The GALE open platform anonymizes the measurements, and the patient data is protected, encrypted, and secured on the tablet. No images, videos, personal or healthcare information is uploaded to or shared with, any third parties.

"GALE integrates the best diagnostic technologies from around the world to create effective, affordable, and smart point-of-care solutions," said Ram Fish, 19Labs CEO & Founder. "We work as the 'Switzerland' of the digital health industry, and are proud to introduce this new technology from our partners to make healthcare more accessible globally. While GALE | VisualVitals is currently undergoing FDA approval for clinical healthcare treatment, it is accurate enough for wellness applications that require heart rate, respiration rate, or stress measurements. We are working with our partners to support FDA approval of the different vital signs, and will make these accessible to our customers as the technology evolves."

"Using visual technology to extract vital signs and remotely assess the health risk or success of a wellness intervention of an individual is going to transform the telehealth industry, and will reshape the underwriting in life & health insurance," said Andres Webersinke, Global Chief Underwriting Officer — Life/Health at Gen Re, a Berkshire Hathaway company and one of the leading Life/Health reinsurers in the world. "Being able to combine and augment this solution with FDA-approved diagnostic devices offers a healthcare organization the best of both worlds and a great way for the industry to embrace this new technology."

About 19Labs

19Labs is the creator of GALE, Next Generation Point-of-Care platform for pharmacies, schools, and rural communities. GALE brings together cutting-edge diagnostic technologies from industry leaders like Zoom, Elo, Amwell, Eko, Samsung Mobile, MIR, Omron, Viasat, and many others in one smart, efficient, and cost-effective platform. It was designed from the ground up to be operated by non-healthcare professionals, in locations with limited infrastructure and optimized for low bandwidth and intermittent connectivity. To learn more about GALE, please visit www.19labs.com/platform.

