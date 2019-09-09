19th Annual Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey to be Conducted by Bristol Associates, Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group

The annual survey – produced by Bristol Associates, a Los Angeles-based executive search firm, and Spectrum Gaming Group, a global non-partisan research and analysis firm– comes at a time when the gaming industry is rapidly expanding its geographic reach and its type of game offerings.

"Our team founded this survey nearly two decades ago, and the industry has changed dramatically over the years," said Spectrum Managing Director Michael Pollock. "The survey has evolved as well to reflect changing times, but there is one constant: The survey remains an important touchstone for executives and managers who seek to ensure they are attracting, retaining and motivating the best talent."

The Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey is designed to help the gaming industry attract, retain, and motivate its executive talent by providing insight on executives' overall attitudes and preferences at their workplace. The survey also provides executives' insights regarding their competition. Take the 2019 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey here.

"Our Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction survey has been a compelling tool for our network of industry contacts," said Ben Farber, President of Bristol Associates, Inc. "We help bridge the information gaps in our industry from one jurisdiction to another as well as highlight the differences among different ownership groups of all sizes, including commercial and Native American."

Founded in 1967, Bristol Associates, Inc. (www.bristolassoc.com) is an executive search firm that has well established, successful recruitment practices in the following industries: Casino Gaming; Hotels and Resorts; Travel, Tourism, and Attractions; Facilities and Concessions; Food and Beverage Manufacturing; Restaurant; Healthcare; and Nonprofit. Bristol maintains one of the largest databases of executive talent in the industry. Typical searches in the Casino Gaming industry include key corporate and property-level executives within operations, finance and accounting, marketing, human resources, hospitality, information systems and development. Current searches and examples of completed searches can be found at https://www.bristolassoc.com/jobs/casino-gaming/.

Spectrum Gaming Group is a non-partisan consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. They have provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients since 1993. Spectrum brings wide industry perspective to every engagement, having worked in 40 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents. For more information, contact solutions@spectrumgaming.com or visit www.spectrumgaming.com.

