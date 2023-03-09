19th ANNUAL MN CUP 2023 OPENS FOR APPLICATIONS MARCH 13

Largest statewide startup competition offers entrepreneurs mentorship and connection -- plus $400,000 in prizes

MINNEAPOLIS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all startups, business owners, and aspiring entrepreneurs: the 2023 MN Cup season begins with applications opening on Monday, March 13th. As the nation's largest statewide startup competition, MN Cup identifies, supports, and connects early-stage ventures throughout the state. Minnesota businesses who choose to apply can be in any stage from mere idea to revenue-generating operation—as long as their annual revenue is under $1 million.

Businesses compete for a share of the $400,000-plus in prize money. There is no fee to enter, and no equity is taken. MN Cup's entry divisions include General, High Tech, Education/Training, Energy/Clean Tech/Water, Food/Agriculture/Beverage, Life Science/Health IT, Impact Ventures, Student (undergrad or grad students), and Youth (18 and under).

MN Cup applications must describe the product or service, market opportunity, a sales and marketing approach, a brief operating plan, and high-level financial projections and assumptions. Industry judges will review entries and select 90 semifinalists from across the nine divisions. Semifinalists will move forward and receive opportunities for education, mentorship, and networking. Division winners from each of the nine divisions will be selected in August. One will be selected as 2023's best breakthrough business idea at MN Cup's award celebration on September 18th.

Since 2005, MN Cup has assisted and accelerated the development of new business ideas. Acting as a hub that connects various parts of Minnesota's business ecosystem, MN Cup is a crucial resource for emerging entrepreneurs. Its programs are particularly important to groups underrepresented in common depictions of startup culture, including veterans, women, and people of color.

More than 20,000 Minnesotans have participated since the contest began, and finalists have gone on to raise more than $1 billion in capital to support their idea development, create jobs, and broker numerous business partnerships, collaborations, and distribution agreements.

For more information, visit mncup.org .

About MN Cup:

MN Cup is a community-led, public-private partnership that brings together corporations, investors, foundations, government, and skilled volunteers to support Minnesota's entrepreneurs. MN Cup is a program of the Holmes Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. To learn more, visit mncup.org .

Media Contact: Lisa Kaczke

612-351-8683

[email protected]

mncup.org

SOURCE MN Cup