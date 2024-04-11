19th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival Features Special Event: Freedom of Speech Symposium

The 19th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival has become one of the nation's premier film events boasting 39 of the best films from around the World.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival (MBIFF) has set this year's Festival dates for April 23rd to 27th, 2024.

Location: The Grand 14 Theatre, Market Common. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Unique travel Opportunity. Immerse yourself in an Epic Motion Picture Experience Vacation. Enjoy 39 World Class Films, Food Events, while staying on some of the east coasts most beautiful beaches.

THE MBIFF MAKING LIFE CINEMATIC!

The 19th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival will screen 39 World Class Films, Food Events, Filmmakers, Industry, Enthusiast, World Premieres & USA Premieres. Including Special Event Freedom of Speech Symposium. April 23 - 27 The 19th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival will screen 39 World Class Films, Food Events, Filmmakers, Industry, Enthusiast, World Premieres & USA Premieres. Including Special Event Freedom of Speech Symposium. April 23 - 27

Winner of prestigious international and national awards, such as "Top 25 Film Festivals To Submit To In The World", by Movie Maker Magazine,

2023 1 of 5 Festivals You Must Visit in South Carolina – Livability.com

2023 1 of 5 Mentioned – The Best Festivals Are In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Leisure Group Travel

2023 Top 10 Festivals in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Trip101.com

and recognition as one of the best film festivals in the world, by Film International.

SPECIAL EVENT - Freedom of Speech Symposium Friday April 26th 7:45 – 10:00pm takes place after "We Will Not Be Silenced" by Brian Rose. https://freedomofspeechsymposium.com/

Symposium panel includes Brian Rose of London Real, Robert Kiyosaki author Rich Dad Poor Dad, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. David E. Martin, Mike Benz, Jerry Dalton.

The 19th annual MBIFF will feature World Premieres as well as United States Premieres.

For Passes and Tickets: https://myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com/passes-tickets/

All Access Plus Pass includes access to all films and all events including a seat for the symposium covering Freedom of Speech and Censorship. $129

All Access Pass includes access to all films and all events except for the Freedom of Speech Symposium. $99

Individual Tickets will be available after March 29th. $15 through the website until April 16th. As of April 17th, individual tickets will be available for $17 through the Grand 14 Box office and their website.

For additional information on purchasing tickets and event schedule, visit myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com.

email: [email protected]

phone 843-497-0220.

For more information/interviews/speaking engagements for talk show/telecasts/radio please contact:

Jerry Dalton

Myrtle Beach International Film Festival

Founder/Director

843-497-0220

[email protected]

https://myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com/

https://www.facebook.com/MyrtleBeachInternationalFilmFestival

https://www.instagram.com/myrtle_beach_film_festival/

https://twitter.com/MBFilmFest

SOURCE Myrtle Beach International Film Festival