19th Annual South Metro Development Outlook Conference Returns Virtually

SMDO21 is hosted by The Collaborative Firm (TCF), the state's largest independent public affairs firm. TCF is committed to building a sustainable future through smart economic growth and community planning, while also paving the way for the region's next generation of leaders.

WHAT: The 19th Annual South Metro Development Outlook (SMDO) Conference

WHEN: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: To register, click HERE.

WHO: Confirmed speakers include:

Andre Dickens , City of Atlanta , Post 3 At-Large Councilmember, Chairman, Transportation Committee

, Post 3 At-Large Councilmember, Chairman, Transportation Committee Carlotta Harrell , Chair of the Henry County Board of Commissioners

Chair of the Board of Commissioners Chris Tomlinson , Executive Director, Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority

Executive Director, Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority Congressman David Scott , U.S. House of Representatives, GA-13

U.S. House of Representatives, GA-13 Doug Hooker , Executive Director, Atlanta Regional Commission, Executive Director and Board Secretary, SRTA

Executive Director, Atlanta Regional Commission, Executive Director and Board Secretary, SRTA Jeff Parker , General Manager/CEO, MARTA

General Manager/CEO, MARTA Jeff Turner , Chair, Clayton County Board of Commissioners

Chair, Board of Commissioners John Cornelius , Regional Director, Georgia Power Company

Regional Director, Georgia Power Company John Selden , Airport General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Airport General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Josh Fenn , Executive Director, Henry County Development Authority

Executive Director, Henry County Development Authority Larry Hanson , Executive Director, Georgia Management Association

Executive Director, Georgia Management Association Lisa Cupid, Chair, Cobb County Board of Commissioners

Chair, Board of Commissioners Mayor Bianca Motley Broom , Mayor, College Park, Georgia

Mayor, Mayor Vince Williams , Mayor, Union City, Georgia

Mayor, Michel "Marty" Turpeau, Chair, Development Authority of Fulton County

Chair, Development Authority of Michelle Willis , Founder, Gagnant Media

MORE: Since 2003, SMDO has convened some of the Southern Region's most reputable business and civic leaders, researchers and policy experts to provide economic development forecasts on a variety of topics. The event delves into trends, strengths, and challenges across south metro Atlanta communities, while also offering networking opportunities to more than 600 attendees representing a mix of industries and professions.

This year's event is presented by the Development Authority of Fulton County. Sponsors include Georgia Power and Elevate Douglas. Registration is $40.

"COVID-19 has undoubtedly changed Georgia's south metro region and with that change comes a clearer focus on how to build resilient, smart and thriving communities. SMDO will provide an opportunity to hear bold plans from the leaders who will help the region move forward," said Michael Hightower, founder of SMDO and Managing Partner of The Collaborative Firm. "Although the pandemic prevents us from hosting the event in-person, SMDO remains committed to promoting the economic development in S. Metro Atlanta communities, encouraging public-private collaboration and increasing the overall visibility of strategic projects that contribute to our region's growth."

For more virtual conference details, visit smdoconference.com.

About The Collaborative Firm

About the South Metro Development Outlook Conference (SMDO)

Since 2003, SMDO has convened some of the Southern Region's most reputable business and civic leaders, researchers and policy experts to provide economic development forecasts on a variety of topics. The conference explores issues relevant to Clayton, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Henry, and South Fulton counties, as well as the City of Atlanta. For virtual registration details, visit smdoconference.com.

Press Contact:

LA Campbell

404-593-7145

https://www.thecollaborativefirm.com/

SOURCE South Metro Development Outlook Conference (SMDO); The Collaborative Firm

Related Links

https://www.thecollaborativefirm.com/

