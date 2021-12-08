1build Integrates Real-Time Cost Data with Project Estimates to Help Contractors Estimate Better During Inflation

As inflation drives the costs of materials and labor higher than ever, the construction industry is seeing profit margins shrink dramatically. According to the Associated General Contractors (AGC), prices for construction materials have outstripped bid prices by more than double since the start of the pandemic. With profit margins at their lowest, creating bids with accurate pricing has become do-or-die for residential and commercial contractors alike. Yet the industry has been slow to adopt technology to replace the status quo—an antiquated, printed directory of building costs that's only updated once a year. 1build's proprietary data algorithm addresses this disconnect, instantly pulling millions of building materials and labor rates from more than 3,000 counties in the US into a single database that's updated in real-time.

"Construction costs are changing rapidly because of growing inflation, supply chain disruptions, and a booming residential market. Most builders are unprepared to deal with this much volatility, which can result in major losses for their bids" said Dmitry Alexin, Founder and CEO of 1build. "We've introduced the industry's first ever cost estimating platform that tracks construction prices in real-time. This means that contractors can bid with confidence and protect their profits, knowing that we've got their back when it comes to changing market conditions."

1build provides an incredibly fast and easy-to-use solution that enables contractors to submit winning bids in 90 seconds or less. By building in the latest local pricing data on materials, labor, and supplies from every county in the country, 1build now offers construction cost estimating, and construction takeoffs in one place. The platform also provides users with access to the industry's largest network of on-demand expert estimators, available on standby for additional support as needed.

"With 1build, I've seen a dramatic 40 percent increase in bid-hit ratio," said Garry C. Miller, Jr., Founder of Blue Mill Construction. Based in New England, Blue Mill specializes in the planning, design and execution of interior remodels and additions for commercial and residential properties. "With real-time pricing now available directly within the system, I can truly take my business to a new level."

Hundreds of construction companies use 1build's software to manage more than $2B in construction projects, reporting an average 30x ROI—thanks to increased bid volume, an average of 36 hours saved each year, and an average annual cost savings of more than $60K. Tiered pricing is available, designed to fit a variety of needs as 1build services everyone from electricians, to interior finishers and framers. Contractors can test-drive 1build's full capabilities completely free for seven days, including full access to real-time, local materials and labor pricing, with no downloads or installs required. Sign up here: https://try.1build.com/?utm_source=PressRelease&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=platform_launch_product_q42021&utm_content=free_trial .

About 1build

1build offers the only real-time data platform for construction cost estimates, bringing pricing accuracy and predictability to an ever-changing market. Leveraging a unique team of software engineers and data scientists alongside construction industry veterans, 1build's proprietary API pulls from millions of data points to create a "periodic table" of construction elements, using data to standardize the way construction projects are priced. With 1build, builders can manage the entire pre-construction process, from plan upload to bid submission—enabling them to win more bids with best-in-class estimating technology and on-demand support from expert cost estimators.

Media Contact

Parker Molello

Resound Marketing

Account Executive

(Ph) 443-938-0304

(Email) [email protected]

SOURCE 1build