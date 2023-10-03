1build Partners with STACK, Empowering Contractors Nationwide with Real-Time Cost Estimation

With Access to More Detailed, Accurate, Product Prices and Descriptions, Commercial Contractors will Find the Takeoff and Estimation Process Easier than Ever Before

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1build , the only API for live construction cost data and integrations with construction suppliers, today announced a new partnership with STACK Construction Technologies, a pioneering construction software platform, to deliver industry-leading data to improve their already powerful takeoff and estimating tools. Through the integration of 1build's API, STACK users will gain instant access to 1build's database of over 68 million data points covering every country in the United States, at no additional cost to their existing plan with the platform. This upgrade will allow contractors to develop more accurate estimates that are localized to the county their project is set within, all without ever leaving the platform to check a printed cost book.

"The contractors who will succeed in this post-COVID environment will be the ones able to adapt to new tools and technology immediately. At 1build, we elevate contractors above their competition and arm them with the labor and materials data necessary to win bids," said 1build Founder and CEO Dmitry Alexin. "STACK was the perfect home for our data, as existing and new customers alike will have the most powerful takeoff and estimation tools on the market. The future of commercial construction is here."

Materials prices have finally started to dip , but there are still massive fluctuations from county to county in the US. Commercial projects like office buildings and retail stores are still a hard sell, and faulty cost estimations don't make them any more palatable. With 1build's integrated API, STACK customers will gain access to real-time pricing in every single county in the US, for both materials and labor. The result is a smoother bid process for customers who are working to push commercial development back to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, the platform allows contractors to limit the amount of communication and interactions with suppliers, increasing the speed of estimating by over 50% and allowing estimators to focus time on the details of their estimate rather than phone calls and emails.

"It's no secret that construction projects took a heavy hit during the pandemic, which is why it's more important than ever that contractors can accurately estimate the cost of their projects. Our partnership with 1build gives the power of on-demand data to our customers to make the takeoff and estimation processes more efficient, and make their bids more attractive," said STACK Construction Technologies CEO and Co-Founder Phil Ogilby. "Frequent and automatic updates on cost data will ensure our customers will stay ahead of their competition, no matter where they are based in the US."

About 1build

1build is the de facto standard for construction data, offering the only API for live costs of construction materials, labor, and equipment costs for every county in the United States. Leveraging a unique team of software engineers and data scientists alongside construction industry veterans, 1build's proprietary API offers instant access to over 68 million live data points covering every region in the United States. With 1build, software providers can offer both contractors and homeowners complete peace of mind, bringing pricing accuracy and predictability to an ever-changing market.

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK's cloud-based software to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating, as well as providing a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. STACK's superior collaboration tools ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability for contractors.

