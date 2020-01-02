1CyberForce Wins Spot on $13.4B Air Force SBEAS IT Services IDIQ

RESTON, Va., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1CyberForce LLC, an SBA approved JV between IndraSoft, Inc. and Yakshna Solutions, Inc., (YSI) is one of twenty firms awarded to the Air Force Small Business Enterprise Applications Solutions (SBEAS). This potential 10-year, $13.4B multiple-award IDIQ contract vehicle for information technology support platforms and services is the replacement vehicle for Application Solutions Small Business currently in use through the Network-Centric Solutions-2 IDIQ contract.

The vehicle's scope includes a comprehensive suite of IT services and solutions to support systems development in next generation environment and infrastructure. Scope of services include software development, cybersecurity, data and information services, technology refresh, deployment, configuration management, business analysis for IT programs, training, information display services, commercial off-the-shelf product management, and documentation operations.

Neeraja Lingam, IndraSoft CEO stated, "Having supported more than 70 task orders for the US Air Force on NETCENTS 2 App Services contract, we are thrilled be part of technology transformation and development of next generation Air Force Enterprise Applications for our warfighters. IndraSoft is proud to be part of this next generation vehicle to continue our decade long support to Air Force. IndraSoft specializes in delivering technology transformation solutions. Our DevSecOps pipelines and Agile Development capabilities are helping customers realize the potential of cyber solutions designed to accelerate capability delivery and responsiveness."

Srividhya Chakravarthi, Yakshna Solutions, Inc (YSI) CEO stated, "We are excited that our 1CyberForce JV was selected to support this very important mission for US Air Force. We look forward to bringing our deep expertise with innovative IT solutions to the Air Force Enterprise."

About IndraSoft

IndraSoft provides cutting edge Enterprise IT solutions to our customers across DoD and Civilian Federal Agencies including U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Defense Manpower Data Center, Defense Logistics Agency, USTRANSCOM, Department of State, Department of Transportation, Department of Justice, and U.S. Census Bureau. IndraSoft's Agile/DevOps, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data Analytics, AI/ML and Blockchain solutions enable our customers to focus on mission imperatives with confidence in the value of IndraSoft's commitment, ability, and high performing staff.





About YSI

Yakshna Solutions, Inc. is a small, minority and women-owned business enterprise, headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, USA. YSI provides professional IT products, solutions and services to Federal Agencies including US Government Publishing Office, National Archives and Records Administration, Department of Justice, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Department of Transportation and commercial agencies including Fannie Mae and College Board. YSI provides cost-efficient innovative solution using Agile DevSecOps and CI/CD, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cloud Computation and Migration, Mobile App Development to succeed their customer mission.

