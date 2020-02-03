1Digital Agency Adds Sherman Brothers to Client List

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Digital Agency has announced that Sherman Brothers has signed on as a client for custom website design, development, and SEO.

For over 50 years, Sherman Brothers has been serving the greater Philadelphia area by providing some of the finest footwear in the industry. With a commitment to selling high-quality shoes that can fit every need and budget, Sherman Brothers differentiate from their competition with their selection, prices and quality customer service that make every shopping experience a pleasurable one.

Sherman Brothers carries brands such as Alden, Santoni, Johnston & Murphy, Olukai, Alan Payne and Cole Haan with a variety of styles and sizes that will fit the footwear needs of anyone. With a retail store located on Sansom St. in the heart of Philadelphia and a large selection of products online, the experience and quality of the products from Sherman Brothers is second to none.

In their partnership with 1Digital Agency, Sherman Brothers is undergoing a new web design that includes branding, custom home page design, category page design, and Megamenu design. In addition, a development project that includes Stencil migration on BigCommerce and responsive web development is also part of the work completed by 1DigitalⓇ. Finally, a national SEO campaign is also a part of the digital marketing campaign that Sherman Brothers is strategizing for with 1Digital Agency.

1Digital Agency is a Philadelphia digital marketing agency that provides digital design, web development, and strategic marketing services to clients both locally and nationally. With every client, the priority is the same. 1Digital Agency creates success stories for clients with design, development and digital marketing that show real results that help to increase search engine rankings, build domain authority, and provide a greater digital presence with excellent user experience.

Clients who partner with 1Digital Agency work directly with experts in the industry on all things digital, from designers and developers who know the leading platforms inside and out to digital marketing and SEO experts who know the best practices to build rankings. Clients always remain an important part of the 1Digital process from beginning to end. 1Digital uses this ongoing relationship and sets the goal to achieve success for clients.

As a full-service digital marketing agency, 1Digital Agency prioritizes its clients' needs to build greater online success. Call the eCommerce experts at 1Digital Agency at 215-809-1567 or send an email to info@1digitalagency.com to get started on a project that will boost the success of your eCommerce business or visit 1DigitalAgency.com to learn more about the varying services offered by this Philadelphia digital marketing agency and to see client success stories.

