1Digital Agency Announces New SEO Campaign With the BBQ Depot

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --1Digital Agency has announced that The BBQ Depot has signed on as a client for e-commerce SEO services.

The BBQ Depot is a family-owned business that specializes in barbecue grills, replacement parts, custom outdoor kitchens, grill accessories, and propane fulfillment. The company started as a propane company and added gas grills to their inventory. They specialize in the sale and repair of gas grills and even provides advice to manufacturers with their knowledge and expertise in the industry.

The BBQ Depot has been in business since 1956. With over 50 years of expertise, they are industry experts, helping customers get answers and find the perfect solution for buying a gas grill or creating a custom outdoor kitchen. The team at The BBQ Depot actually use the parts sold, so they have the knowledge and can provide assistance on repairing grills and providing quality customer service every step of the way.

In joining with 1Digital Agency, The BBQ Depot is starting a 35-keyword SEO campaign that includes keywords that target some of their top products from the top brands they sell, including Blaze, Members Mark, Kenmore, Master Forge, Lynx, Weber, and Charmglow.

At the BBQ Depot, the common goal is to deliver the best and ultimate grilling experience, and with the addition of a new SEO campaign, the BBQ Depot is committed to reaching new customers through search engines.

1Digital Agency is an e-commerce SEO digital agency that is based in Philadelphia, PA. Every day with every client, the team at 1Digital Agency strives to create a successful SEO strategy that helps to build rankings and domain authority and gives clients a great digital presence on search engines. With e-commerce SEO services from 1Digital Agency, clients get to work with experts in digital marketing and search engine optimization and strategize over appropriate target keywords that relate to business goals and have the best opportunity for success to generate better online results and lead to more conversions.

To learn more about e-commerce SEO services at 1Digital Agency, including SEO, custom design, custom development, and digital marketing, contact 1Digital Agency today and learn more about the services offered. 1Digital Agency helps promote and represent brands effectively by discussing specific aspects of the project and the details of the business for each client to provide a more accurate representation in the design of a website or the content created as part of an SEO campaign.

1Digital discusses company goals and the way that online presence can be maximized with an effective strategy before starting an SEO campaign. Call the e-commerce professionals at 1Digital Agency today at 215-809-1567, send an email to info@1digitalagency.com to get started, or visit 1DigitalAgency.com to read our SEO case studies.

Media Contact:

1Digital Agency

Dan Kogan

Phone: 215-809-1567

Email: info@1digitalagency.com

