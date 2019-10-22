1Digital Agency Chosen by HB Sports to Be Their SEO Digital Marketing Agency

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Digital Agency has announced that HB Sports Inc. has signed on as a new client for SEO and PPC services in the month of October 2019 for their e-commerce website headbangersports.com.

HB Sports Inc. is an e-commerce retailer of baseball and softball bats, as well as equipment from some of the top brands such as DeMarini, Rawlings, Marucci, and Louisville Slugger. Outside of bats, HB Sports Inc. also sells other gear like fielding gloves, batting gloves, bat grips, New Balance footwear including cleats, turf shoes, and sandals, equipment bags, protective gear such as leg guards, sliding mitts, sunglasses and more.

HB Sports also has a line of apparel that includes hats, jackets, jerseys, hoodies and t-shirts.

HB Sports Inc. provides a personal experience with highly responsive customer service. Items are shipped on the same day if placed by 4 p.m. EST and are always on time. Free standard shipping and returns are also offered.

1Digital is proud to welcome HB Sports as part of the SEO agency's growing family of SEO and digital marketing clients, which include CasaMspice Co, White Mountain Knives, Wendell August Forge, MacofAllTrades, J Devlin Glass Art and many more.

As an e-commerce, SEO company , 1Digital creates success stories for clients. In addition to digital marketing services that include search engine optimization, pay per click (PPC), social media and email marketing, 1Digital also helps clients complete custom website design and development projects to build out their website so it functions effectively and looks completely unique. Since 2012, 1Digital has launched hundreds of custom e-commerce stores and performed even more integrations, migrations, and optimizations. At 1Digital Agency, every project is an opportunity to deliver clients the e-commerce store they envision and to boost online success with digital strategies designed to increase traffic from organic search.

1Digital Agency is a digital marketing agency based out of Philadelphia, PA. The 1Digital team spends every single day working to improve the quality of client websites and expanding their digital presence. 1Digital employs the industry's most bleeding-edge strategies when planning out any design, development or digital marketing project. 1Digital has been assisting clients in the mid-market for more than seven years and has partnerships with leading enterprise e-commerce solutions like BigCommerce Enterprise, Shopify Plus, and Magento.

For help finding that perfect design, growing an e-commerce business, or executing a highly effective digital marketing strategy, contact 1Digital Agency. 1Digital's account personnel are experienced professionals, who can discuss the specifics of a new project and create marketing strategies that are tailored made to the unique needs of an e-commerce business. Reach 1Digital Agency via phone at 215-809-1567, or send an email to info@1digitalagency.com.

