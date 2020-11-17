1Digital® Agency Partners With Local Philadelphia-Based Company John Stortz & Son

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1DigitalⓇ Agency is an e-commerce agency in Philadelphia dedicated to helping their e-commerce customers succeed. They have worked with clients across the globe but are always happy to work with businesses in their own backyard. To this end, the team at 1DigitalⓇ is happy to begin a new Search Engine Optimization project with John Stortz & Son Inc, whose headquarters is less than a 10-minute walk from their own.

John Stortz & Son is a tool manufacturing and distribution business located in Old City in Philadelphia. Their business was founded in 1853 and has operated for five generations by continuing to offer its customers the tools they need to accomplish great work. When the team at John Stortz & Son decided it was time to hire a business to help them improve their online presence, partnering with an e-commerce agency in Philadelphia seemed like the perfect choice.

In order to get the most out of their website, the team at John Stortz & Son hired 1DigitalⓇ to perform custom development on their website's homepage. After the successful completion of this project, John Stortz and Son were so happy with the work that they decided to start an SEO marketing campaign with the 1DigitalⓇ team. Tool SEO for e-commerce retailers is something 1DigitalⓇ Agency specializes in, so they are expecting great results.

John Storz & Son is also using 1DigitalⓇ as a source of e-commerce support with a retainer. These retainer projects are the perfect way to avoid headaches while running an e-commerce business. Whenever there is an issue with the Stortz website, all they have to do is let 1DigitalⓇ know and their e-commerce specialists will have the problem resolved as quickly as possible. Many of the businesses that hire 1DigitalⓇ for their projects choose to keep them on in a support capacity because they enjoy working with a team of experts.

Now more than ever, having a strong e-commerce presence is crucial for businesses are looking to grow. The e-commerce landscape is growing industry-wide, and if you don't increase your visibility, it can be easy to get lost in the online crowd. Building a responsive website that is easy to navigate and easy for search engines to find is no small undertaking, which is why hiring a team that understands the intricacies of e-commerce is essential.

If you are looking for an e-commerce agency in Philadelphia, the specialists at 1DigitalⓇ are ready to offer world-class results. Their design, development, and digital marketing services might be exactly what you need to succeed online. You can reach one of their e-commerce experts by calling 215-809-1567 or sending an email to [email protected] to discuss what their team can do for your website.

Media Contact:

1Digital Agency

Dan Kogan

Phone: 215-809-1567

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE 1Digital Agency