1DigitalⓇ Agency Starts SEO for KM Herbals

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KM Herbals has continued their partnership with the team at 1DigitalⓇ to begin an SEO campaign after the completion of a successful eCommerce site redesign and migration to BigCommerce. KM Herbals is a brand dedicated to producing quality personal care products using natural herbal ingredients. Their online business has continued to grow as their products are being ordered and enjoyed by consumers across the country.

This success means that KM Herbals has to scale its business and continue to invest in its online website. As part of that investment, KM Herbals decided it was time to find a digital agency to help them upgrade their brand and migrate their online business to BigCommerce, a platform capable of growing with them. To achieve their design vision and the delicate process of data migration, KM Herbals turned to 1DigitalⓇ's team of designers, developers, and migration specialists. As an elite BigCommerce partner, 1DigitalⓇ Agency specializes in helping businesses interested in migrating to BigCommerce. With the completion of a successful redesign and platform migration, KM Herbals has decided to continue working with 1DigitalⓇ for SEO marketing.

SEO is one of the most effective forms of digital marketing in terms of long-term value. Instead of businesses paying for website traffic, SEO helps interested parties find those businesses easier through organic search. The team at 1DigitalⓇ has specialized in creating tailor-made SEO campaigns for their clients since they first opened their doors in 2012. For KM Herbals, this means receiving a campaign strategy that focuses on relevant but achievable keywords and goals to begin building online authority and increasing organic traffic.

Beginning a digital marketing plan after successfully redesigning a website is always a great call. After all, why create a gorgeous website if you don't want to attract more traffic to it? 1DigitalⓇ's SEO specialists are already working on keyword research to create a list of keywords that will help attract qualified traffic to the KM Herbals website, help them outrank the competition on search engines, and increase their conversions. Combined with their beautiful new redesign, the suite of functionality from BigCommerce, and 1DigitalⓇ's continued support, their team is preparing for a bright future.

If your eCommerce business requires any services, 1DigitalⓇ is ready to help. Every member of their team comes from an eCommerce background and they specialize in design, development, marketing, migration, and support services for enterprise-level eCommerce businesses. After completing a project with 1DigitalⓇ, many clients enjoy the benefits of working with a professional team so much that they hire them to manage their next project just like KM Herbals.

You can reach one of 1DigitalⓇ's eCommerce experts by calling 215-809-1567, visiting their website at www.1DigitalAgency.com, or sending an email to [email protected] to find out how they can help your business achieve online success.

