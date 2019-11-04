1Digital Agency's Relationship With XL Feet Expands to Include eCommerce Custom Design, SEO to Highlight Expertise in Extra-Large Footwear and Widths

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Agency has announced that XL Feet will be a client for eCommerce custom website design and SEO for its website xlfeet.com.

XL Feet is a footwear business that offers larger sizes of shoes, socks and other footwear from sizes 7-13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 and extra-wide feet to EEEEEE - 6E. XL Feet serves the metro area of Minnesota with a physical location in downtown St. Paul and offers a large selection online for bigfoots all over the country.

XL Feet has expertise on brands that manufacture extra-large footwear and how those larger sizes and widths actually fit, allowing them to help the big and tall community and people with wide feet find the perfect fit.

XL Feet became a client for 1Digital Agency in July 2019, starting an eCommerce SEO campaign that focused on keywords that targeted those searching for large shoes, boots, and sandals. The project is expanding to custom design, using Magento Enterprise as the platform for a new look to their website.

The project consists of the Magento Enterprise framework installation, using Magento 2.0 Enterprise eCommerce framework for functionality, the development of custom designs for website pages, responsive website development that will allow the website to automatically adapt to different screen sizes, and a video integration allowing YouTube videos to seamlessly integrate into the About Us page design.

XLFeet joins a growing list of design, development, and SEO clients for 1Digital. Since inception in 2012, 1Digital has specialized in BigCommerce design/development and Shopify Plus design/development and works on platforms such as Magento Enterprise and Volusion. Additionally, 1Digital is an eCommerce digital agency that focuses on growing online sales and success for clients with SEO, PPC, and other digital marketing efforts.

1Digital is an eCommerce digital agency based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the 1Digital team strives for success every day to improve the quality and digital presence of client websites. There is potential in every client and 1Digital strives to achieve the success that they deserve. 1Digital has launched hundreds of custom websites and completed integrations, migrations, optimizations and development projects. Each project is an opportunity to deliver clients the online presence, eCommerce store, and success they envision and to boost online sales with proven digital strategies that help increase traffic from organic search results.

To learn more about 1Digital Agency and the design, development, and digital marketing services available to businesses who need their brand promoted or their website to represent their brand effectively, contact 1Digital today to discuss specifics of the project, company goals, and ways 1Digital can maximize online presences and create a strategy specific to eCommerce businesses.

