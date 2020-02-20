1E Tachyon Platform Selected as Finalist for IT Europa's Software Innovation Solution of the Year Award

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1E, the leading real-time endpoint management solution for enterprise organizations, today announced it has been named a finalist for Software Innovation Solution of the Year in IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2020, the leading pan-European Awards for channels, ISVs, developers, solution providers, systems integrators and their vendor and distribution partners.

Now in its 12th year, the IT Europa awards recognize IT solutions that get to the heart of customer issues, deliver better business, a clearer understanding of data and more efficient and profitable outcomes for channels and customers. A panel of judges has selected the finalists from more than 500 entries from 27 countries in three main categories. The winners will be announced on March 19 at the European IT & Software Excellence 2020 Awards Dinner at the Royal Garden Hotel in London.

"I have been particularly impressed again by the level of innovation shown in many of the projects," said John Garratt, editor of IT Europa, who heads the judges' panel. "This shows that there has been some original thinking by IT providers of all types as to how to really engage with customers' issues and this must be a good thing at a time of increasing change and uncertainty. The battle for more productive use of technology is well understood and new methods and integration levels are certainly emerging."

The award recognizes 1E's Tachyon Platform, the only real-time endpoint management solution that gives IT teams the complete visibility, control and task automation they need to deliver an outstanding Employee Device Experience. Tachyon automatically monitors for performance, responsiveness and stability across every end-user device on the network, alerting IT to out of policy devices. IT teams can then use Tachyon to immediately remediate issues and conduct preventative maintenance to keep the entire IT estate running at peak performance.

"Organizations rely on technology to drive business growth, and when devices don't perform as expected, end-user productivity suffers," said Sumir Karayi, CEO at 1E. "Tachyon's automation and real-time capabilities allow IT to work efficiently and proactively to keep every end-user device in tip-top shape to ensure maximum user productivity with minimal interruptions. We're extremely pleased to be recognized for our innovation in giving IT the tools they need to finally keep pace with the speed of modern business."

The IT Europa Award marks the second innovation award 1E's Tachyon has earned so far this year. The solution earned a 2020 BIG Innovation Award in January, selected from a global field of entries by the Business Intelligence Group.

