1E Wins 2020 BIG Innovation Award for its Tachyon Real-time Endpoint Management Solution

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1E, the real-time endpoint management company, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

The award recognizes 1E's Tachyon, the only real-time endpoint management solution that gives IT teams the complete visibility, control and task automation they need to keep the business running smoothly and securely to prevent IT problems before they start.

"We are extremely honored to receive this recognition for our Tachyon innovation and how it's transforming the way IT organizations operate around the world," said Sumir Karayi, CEO at 1E. "But, just as gratifying is the positive impact it has on individual IT employee morale and motivation. With Tachyon, they finally have the tools to actually get work done, to stop scrambling to put out fires and to proactively and strategically serve the business's needs."

Tachyon solves one of the biggest challenges in IT: teams are overwhelmed with too many tasks and forced to use slow, antiquated tools to try and solve problems on modern devices. This creates bottlenecks in productivity and response time, which causes frustration among other employees who see IT as ineffective and slow, and high levels of stress for IT, leading to disengagement and employee churn.

Tachyon solves these problems by giving IT teams the fast, efficient and mobile-ready tools to quickly resolve IT issues and automate routine tasks so they can stop putting out fires and focus on strategic initiatives. Both platform and device agnostic, Tachyon allows IT to have complete command and control over every device on the network. With its single-packet architecture, it even accommodates lightly-connected devices and those rarely in use. The solution is completely customizable and flexible—simply pose a question or issue a command in natural language and Tachyon goes to work, delivering answers and results in a matter of minutes.

"Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year's winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring 1E as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

To learn more about Tachyon by 1E, visit www.1e.com.

About 1E

1E offers comprehensive self-service endpoint management and security you can trust. By responding in real-time and augmenting Microsoft and ServiceNow solutions, users are productive and happy while IT is in control and their endpoints are in a guaranteed state. 1E's solutions automate Windows 10 migrations, patching, compliance reporting and application management both in and outside the corporate network for over 1000 organizations. www.1e.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

