1EdTech Leads Collaborative Effort to Shape Responsible AI in Education

Anyone interested in the work is invited to a Learning Impact Live Webinar Oct. 23, 2025

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly evolves, 1EdTech® Consortium (1EdTech) is leading a cross-sector collaboration to define how AI can responsibly and effectively support teaching and learning.

Working alongside leading edtech organizations, institutions, and thought leaders, 1EdTech is developing a shared, open framework for providing educational context to AI models, enhancing their usefulness while ensuring privacy, security, and trust.

"This is the strength of the 1EdTech community," said CEO Curtiss Barnes. "We're the only organization that convenes primary and K-12 schools, higher education institutions, workforce leaders, ministries of education, state agencies and edtech providers around the world to address how evolving technology impacts learning, ensuring solutions meet everyone's needs."

Building on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), this effort focuses on helping AI systems understand the structure and standards that define teaching and learning. By embedding trusted educational context into AI tools, the work aims to improve the relevance and reliability of AI-generated results while protecting sensitive information about learners and educators.

The 1EdTech community is examining key questions essential to responsible AI in education, including:

What educational context should AI systems incorporate to add value to teaching and learning?

What safeguards are necessary to ensure transparency, privacy, and safety for all users?

"Educational environments demand a higher level of care when it comes to AI," said Barnes. "With the community leading this work, our goal is to create a foundation that allows AI to support teaching and learning in ways that are equitable, ethical, and effective."

This initiative builds on 1EdTech's legacy of open standards and interoperability, ensuring that emerging AI technologies can integrate seamlessly within existing educational systems. The organization is advancing this work through its 1EdTech Labs discussion series and technical working groups, where members collaborate to test use cases, establish best practices, and identify new opportunities for innovation.

The first 1EdTech Labs Live webinar on this work will be held on October 23, 2025, and is open to the public. Anyone interested in joining the conversation may register here.

To get involved in 1EdTech's collaborative work, contact us .

About 1EdTech Consortium

1EdTech® Consortium is a global community committed to building an integrated foundation of open standards that make educational technology work better for everyone. Our mission is to reduce complexity, accelerate innovation, and expand possibilities for learners worldwide. Our members represent K-12, primary, secondary, and postsecondary education organizations, workforce and corporate education providers, and technology providers. Together, we create and evolve community-developed technical standards and practices that support learner success throughout the lifelong learning continuum. Our organization gives a voice to all stakeholders working to improve education. 1EdTech hosts the Learning Impact Conference, Digital Credentials Summit, Learning Impact Europe Conference, and other engagement opportunities to advance the leadership and ideas that shape the future of learning. Visit our website at 1edtech.org .

SOURCE 1EdTech Consortium