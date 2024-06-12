1EdTech Recognizes Prince William County Public Schools for its Excellence in Improving Student Attendance

Through its partnership with SchoolStatus, Prince William County Public Schools has increased student attendance and graduation rates

RIDGELAND, Miss., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus, a leader in K-12 data-driven solutions that empower student success, today announced that the company and their partner district, Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS), were awarded a silver-level Learning Impact Award from 1EdTech Consortium (1EdTech), for their innovative collaboration on the "Focused Student Support" dashboard and the positive impact that it has had on PWCS students, educators and administrators.

1EdTech's annual Learning Impact Awards are conducted globally to recognize evidence-based breakthrough digital learning solutions, partnerships, and bold strategies implemented in an educational setting to power unlimited potential in every learner. The awards are judged on their impact on personalized learning, institutional performance, and the digital learning ecosystem.

PWCS established a goal of a 95% on-time graduation rate for all students by 2025. To help meet this goal, the district partnered with SchoolStatus to develop an integrated dashboard merging data analytics and communication tools for educators. This initiative aligns with PWCS' Strategic Plan to improve graduation rates, enhance student performance in reading and math, and decrease chronic absenteeism and dropout rates among key student demographics. To date, PWCS has seen double-digit declines in chronic absenteeism; the graduation rate outcomes for the 2023-24 school year will be known by August.

"The customized dashboard from SchoolStatus has been a game-changer for our district," said AJ Phillips, Director of Information and Instructional Technology at Prince William County Public Schools. "Having all of our students' information in one place allows us to quickly and easily identify which students need intervention and support. With limited resources, the real-time data insights provided by the dashboard are invaluable, helping us to see how students are performing across various categories. This tool, designed with educators and administrators in mind, has significantly enhanced our ability to support our students effectively."

"This achievement is a remarkable testament to the outstanding efforts within PWCS, showcasing their commitment to supporting 'every student by name and by need,' and their admirable goal of achieving a 95% on-time graduation rate for all students. We are deeply honored to be part of this journey," said Russ Davis, Founder and CEO of SchoolStatus.

Award winners are selected after presentations and interviews with educators from K-12 and higher education, and evaluations from Learning Impact conference attendees and the edtech community at large.

"1EdTech's Learning Impact Awards highlight the most effective uses of innovative teaching and learning technology in practice," said Sandra DeCastro, vice president of marketing and higher education programs for 1EdTech. "We congratulate all of this year's winners who showcased projects that offer clear evidence of enhancing learning impact and outcomes and can inspire others."

Eight projects worldwide earned a Learning Impact Award in 2024. A complete list of award winners can be found here , including project videos and case studies.

About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus provides a comprehensive suite of communication, attendance, and educator development solutions that enhance school-to-family connectedness and support student success. Instant insight into student information and district attendance trends gives educators and administrators full visibility into all levels of the education ecosystem. Data-informed, multi-touch communications include calling, texting, video, and print materials centered around proactive intervention that improves student outcomes and family engagement. With millions of successful school-home interactions, SchoolStatus is improving student achievement by facilitating meaningful engagement between educators, districts, and families across the U.S. For more information, visit schoolstatus.com .

