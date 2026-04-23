1Finity partners with Epolleo and Richardson ISD to empower a more sustainable society

Biodiversity education and research initiative, enabled by Fujitsu Community Grant Program, kicked off on Earth Day 2026

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Finity, a Fujitsu company and leading global network solutions provider, today announced a one-year partnership with Epolleo and the Richardson Independent School District (RISD) to engage the next generation of scientists and engineers through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

In 2025, the Fujitsu Community Grant Program awarded a grant to Epolleo, an early-stage nonprofit biodiversity platform dedicated to preserving microbial diversity through ethical data stewardship, open-access science and community-powered discovery. Epolleo, based in South Dakota, serves as a resource for researchers, universities, and innovators working to accelerate discovery in areas such as human health, sustainable agriculture, climate resilience, and bio-based materials. The grant will fund a year-long biodiversity education and research initiative, engaging RISD students in STEM activities focused on microbial biodiversity.

As part of this STEM education program, students will collect and document biological samples from soil, plants and insects, contributing to a global microbial database that supports biotech innovation and ecological resilience. The initiative kicked off on Earth Day 2026, April 22, when 1Finity volunteers joined over 160 students from RISD MST Magnet Elementary classes to collect and document biological samples throughout the school grounds. The samples will be shipped to Epolleo's facility in South Dakota for processing. This marks the first time Epolleo has expanded its STEM classroom collection initiative beyond its home state.

"With this grant program, 1Finity reinforces our dedication to local community engagement and continued advancement of invaluable STEM education," said Rod Naphan, chief executive officer of 1Finity Americas. "This important initiative also complements our commitment to addressing global environmental issues, in alignment with our parent company, Fujitsu."

"On behalf of our Richardson ISD community, we greatly value the long-term local support and technology partnership provided by 1Finity and Fujitsu, helping to bolster STEM-focused learning experiences among our students," said Tabitha Branum, superintendent of RISD. "Through funding contributions and time donated by employee volunteers, 1Finity helps us create important enrichment opportunities to inspire the next generation of scientists."

"This research and educational initiative is a critical step in fulfilling our mission to support biotech innovation and ecological resilience through open-access science and community engagement," said Tina Jennen, executive director of Epolleo. "We are grateful for the funding from the Fujitsu Community Grant that is making this research possible."

The Fujitsu Community Grant Program supports non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and nonprofit organizations (NPOs) through employee-driven initiatives, community engagement and disaster relief to create a more sustainable society.

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About 1Finity Inc.

1Finity, a Fujitsu company, is a global provider of communications networks for our connected world. We uniquely combine technological leadership and expertise in open optical and wireless networking, network automation, and applied AI/ML to design, build, operate, and maintain critical digital communications network infrastructure. Collaborating closely with ecosystem partners, we deliver transformative outcomes for service providers and network operators, and enable them to lower TCO, improve network performance, and increase energy efficiency. For more information, visit www.1Finity.com.

1FINITY and Fujitsu are trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. The information provided in this press release is accurate at the time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

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