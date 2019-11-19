1for1 Water, 141 Water, One for One Water - However You Write It, the Mission's the Same: End the Water Crisis

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1for1 Water can go by many spellings (1for1 Water, 141 Water, One for One Water, etc.), but one thing never changes. They are on a mission to connect people to address the global water crisis and its impacts.

The statistics you're seeing are true: we are in a global water crisis.

As of 2019, nearly 25% of the world's population is experiencing extremely high levels of water stress. The result is people suffering from water-related diseases and lack of sanitation as the leading cause of child mortality. It's children dropping out of school and young girls bearing the burden of carrying water long distances. It's families and communities being locked in poverty for generations.

"Most people know there's a crisis and want to help, but they feel powerless to impact such an overwhelming problem. What can one person really do to help when the problem is this massive?" asked John Winslow, Founder of 1For1 Water. "With 1for1 Water, we have created a way for compassionate people to impact the global water crisis through something they do every day: drinking water (https://141water.com)."

The concept is simple. 1for1 Water sells natural spring water in biodegradable bottles, and they give one liter of clean, sustainable drinking water for every liter sold. One for One. Through strategic partnerships with nonprofit organizations like VillageWorx, Living Water International, and Waterboys, 1for1 Water funds wells and sustainable water solutions around the world.

"It doesn't matter how you spell it," added Winslow. "Whether it's 1for1 Water, 141 Water, or One for One Water, what we do is always the same. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of the thirsty."

Visit the 1for1 Water website to learn more about their natural spring water and join their mission to end the global water crisis (https://141water.com/the-mission).

