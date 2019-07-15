1Huddle Announces 255% Revenue Growth in First Half of 2019

NEWARK, N.J., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Huddle, a workforce tech company that upskills, trains and fires up employees through the use of science-backed quick-burst mobile games, announced today significant growth during the first half of 2019. To-date, 1Huddle has added leading global brands to its robust client roster and already increased revenue 255%. The company's newest partners include brands from a variety of industry sectors including FASTSIGNS, RWJBarnabas Health, Dog Haus, RawJuce, Chill-N, and Prime Car Wash. In addition to the new signings, 1Huddle renewed 96% of its clients from 2018 including Madison Square Garden, Legends Hospitality and MVP Sports Clubs.

"We've had a strong first half to the year and we are excited to be seeing major brands investing more than ever in their workforce," said Sam Caucci, CEO and founder of 1Huddle. "I started 1Huddle to prove that brands that invest in their people are more profitable and are stronger global brands. By 2020, 50% of the workforce will be a millennial and if brands want to stay ahead then they need to act on new ways to engage and upskill their full workforce. It should be considered a fail that companies are paying for and relying on outdated desktop-focused tools that are frankly, dead. We are even more excited at the major brands we are about to announce in the coming months."

1Huddle has quickly become the leader in mobile workforce training and is helping clients like Dog Haus – one of the fastest growing restaurant chains according to QSR Magazine – prepare their employees to work better by launching daily mobile games that challenge them on topics such as menu items, corporate culture and operations. Since adding 1Huddle, Dog Haus' employees have played over 13,000 mobile games and are learning important information through modern methods that connect with today's worker. Anecdotal evidence indicates that employees who continue to use the platform demonstrated greater brand knowledge across all areas compared to their peers who do not use it.

"1Huddle was able to fully launch our employee mobile training platform in just 33 days and it's everything we were looking for and more," said Hagop Giragossian, partner and co-founder of Dog Haus. "I think that the competitive factor remains a key differentiator for us. We have employees that want to score higher than their coworkers and are competing every day to top the leaderboard and win prizes. At the end of the day, our employees are learning to do their jobs better, resulting in a more satisfied customer and in turn creating a successful business for our franchisees."

The speed of developing 1Huddle's mobile games also remains a key differentiator and is a driving force behind employee performance and excitement, which has led to 98% voluntary participation. 1Huddle's clients can build training in the form of a game in less than one minute – a vast contrast from the average 108 hours it takes to build an online e-learning course.

1Huddle's client list is robust and includes companies such as Audible, ESPN, Hyundai, Loews Hotels, Signal Financial, Hand & Stone, and many others. 1Huddle also upskills employees with some of the country's most prominent sports teams including the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Washington Capitals and LA Rams. The mobile gamification leader works in a variety of verticals from sports to retail, cities, hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, financial services and franchises to build games that specifically focus on skill development and creating a more engaged workforce.

For more information on 1Huddle, please visit http://www.1huddle.co.

About 1Huddle

1Huddle is a workforce tech company that upskills, trains and fires up employees through the use of science-backed quick-burst mobile games. With a mobile-first approach to preparing the modern worker, a mobile library of quick burst employee skill games, and the option for personalized content, 1Huddle is changing the way organizations think about their training – from a one-time boring onboarding experience to a continuously used motivation tool. Key clients include ESPN, Audible, Denver International Airport, and Loews Hotels. To learn more about 1Huddle and its platform, please visit http://1huddle.co/.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King's Hawaiian rolls. With the brand's mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

