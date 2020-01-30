1Huddle Closes Series A Funding To Reinvent The 'Future Of Work' Through Gamification

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Huddle , a workforce tech company that upskills, trains and motivates employees through the use of science-backed, quick-burst mobile games, announced today it raised $5 million in Series A funding enabling the company to increase staffing, accelerate growth, and meet heightened global demand for its product. The most-recent investment was led by Tribeca Venture Partners alongside Humbition, NRD Capital and Newark Venture Partners.

1Huddle's training solutions are fun, easy-to-use, and readily embraced by today's highly diverse workforce of various ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, and workplace dynamics - from deskbound to remote workers.

"Work is changing fast, and companies struggle to train, develop and retain great workers," said Sam Caucci, CEO and founder of 1Huddle. "With new technologies like automation, robots and AI impacting the very nature of work, the old ways of training and learning are failing."

Caucci added, "Studies show that employees forget 70 percent of what they learn within three days when using traditional training software. With an 83 percent increase in performance over existing tools, 1Huddle offers the best, most successful way to create a prepared, connected and excited workforce."

1Huddle games focus on skills development and increasing employee performance in a variety of verticals, from sports to retail, hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, municipalities, financial services and franchises. Clients include Audible, Novartis, the City of Newark, ESPN, Vineyard Vines, Tapestry, RWJBarnabas Health, Hyundai, Loews Hotels, Wegmans, Hand & Stone, and many others. 1Huddle also upskills employees with some of the country's most prominent sports teams including the Golden State Warriors, Kansas City Chiefs, Madison Square Garden, Washington Capitals and Los Angeles Rams.

1Huddle's mobile training games are fun, easy-to-use and competitive, with:

71.4 percent of its games played outside of working hours

99.1 percent of usage voluntary

A 50 percent reduction in employee onboarding time

"Today's workers don't have the time or desire to sit through archaic, long-form desktop-based training," said Chip Meakem, Managing Partner of Tribeca Venture Partners. "By mobilizing and gamifying training Sam and the 1Huddle team are engaging and educating workers the way they actually behave and learn to transform a $300 billion market."

1Huddle is a workforce tech company that onboards, upskills and fires up employees through the use of science-backed quick-burst mobile games. With a mobile-first approach to preparing the modern worker, a mobile library of quick burst employee skill games, and the option for personalized content, 1Huddle is changing the way organizations think about their training – from a one-time boring onboarding experience to a continuously used motivation tool. Key clients include ESPN, Novartis, Audible, PIMCO, and Loews Hotels. To learn more about 1Huddle and its platform, please visit http://1huddle.co/ .

