ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1inch, the leading DeFi ecosystem, has been selected as the exclusive swap provider at launch for Ledger Multisig, deepening the collaboration between the two projects. By integrating the 1inch Swap API into its security-first multisig architecture, Ledger, the world leader in digital asset security for consumers and enterprises, enables secure, seamless treasury swaps with full clear signing. This is a major leap forward in the security of on-chain treasuries.

1inch Named Exclusive Swap Provider at Launch for Ledger Multisig

Blind signing has long been a structural weakness in on-chain treasury management, where DAOs, funds, enterprises, and DeFi teams are often required to take unnecessary risk, when approving transactions. The combination of Ledger Multisig and the 1inch Swap API, overcomes this issue, allowing every swap to be reviewed in clear, human-readable form, bringing execution into the light and aligning it with established standards for governance and asset transfers.

Through this integration, there is no need for blind signing, thanks to structured, readable data via EIP-712. Users can review full transaction details on-device. 1inch's Swap API provides Ledger Multisig users with verifiable swap routes, deep liquidity aggregation for competitive pricing, support for safe-compatible trades across multiple chains, and MEV-resistant execution paths.

Ledger is once again setting a new benchmark for security, this time for treasury operations. By pairing hardware-level assurance with a trusted execution layer, Ledger Multisig eliminates a major security blind spot in DeFi. Organizations can now manage assets, rebalance treasuries, and interact with DeFi with clarity, confidence, and uncompromising security.

In addition to bringing swaps to Ledger Multisig, 1inch is also adopting the signing technology to elevate its own security across its own treasury workflows. By utilizing Ledger Multisig, 1inch is creating and setting the standard for secure and seamless operations.

"For the DeFi industry to mature, we must create self-custody tools that are both safer and simpler. This is something that both, 1inch and Ledger are focused on solving. Treasury management is just another area of crypto that through our collaboration, we have made feel effortless, without compromising on security," said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder. "Ledger Multisig is the easy solution for businesses moving money on-chain that want to use Ledger's uncompromising security," said Sebastien Badault, EVP of Enterprise at Ledger. "1inch has been a strong supporter of Ledger and understands the value of security. 1inch was early to support Clear Signing, direct connectivity with Ledger signers, and we're delighted to have 1inch as the exclusive Swap provider at launch for Ledger Multisig."

About 1inch

1inch accelerates decentralized finance with a seamless crypto trading experience for 26M users. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps with $500M+ in daily trades, 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure self-custodial wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a dedicated business portal giving access to its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously innovating, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone.

Website | 1inch Business | X | Blog

About Ledger

Celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2024, Ledger is the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises. Ledger offers connected devices and platforms, with more than 8M devices sold to consumers in 165+ countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and commercial brands. Over 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured by Ledger.

Ledger is the digital asset solution secure by design. The world's most internationally respected offensive security team, Ledger Donjon, is relied upon as a crucial resource for securing the world of Digital Assets. With over 14 billion dollars hacked, scammed or mismanaged in 2023 alone, Ledger's security brings peace of mind and uncompromising self-custody to its community.

