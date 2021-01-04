1Kosmos Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Kosmos , the next-generation, contact-free authentication solution, today announced the availability of 1Kosmos BlockID on Auth0 Marketplace , a newly-launched catalog of trusted technology integrations to extend the functionality of Auth0's identity management platform. 1Kosmos BlockID, an identity solution powered by advanced biometrics and Blockchain technology that verifies the identity of employees and customers who require physical and logical access to facilities, systems, and applications, with the utmost levels of identity and authentication assurance per the NIST 800-63-3 guidelines.

How BlockID integrates with Auth0 1Kosmos BlockID integration page on Auth0 Marketplace BlockID + Auth0: NIST IAL3 and AAL3

Social logins do not require that an applicant be linked to a specific real-life identity, which makes ID proofing impossible and, consequently, is highly problematic in terms of security. Employees using social login to access single sign-on apps to conduct business cannot prove who they really are. Professionals cannot verify the identity, suitability, and risks involved with maintaining a business relationship with a given customer, who leverages social login to transact online. To that effect, Auth0 reaches the lowest level of identity insurance (IAL1) and authentication insurance (AAL1) per the NIST 800-63-3 guidelines when using a social media account for authentication.

Auth0 customers can leverage BlockID to enhance their authentication and authorization functionality. BlockID is a passwordless sign-on solution that verifies a user's identity prior to the authentication process. BlockID enrolls users by triangulating a given claim with a multitude of company or government-issued documents as well as sources of truth, including advanced biometrics. The authentication process involves a liveness test. The verification process includes the use of verifiable credentials in their digital form. Customers can leverage BlockID's and Auth0's capabilities to reach the highest level of identity insurance (IAL3) and authentication insurance (AAL3) per the NIST 800-63-3 guidelines, is W3C and GDPR compliant and fully respects the Know Your Client (KYC) guidelines.

Auth0 will also leverage the BlockID's Private Blockchain Ecosystem, a distributed ledger that is virtually uncompromisable and that initiates peer-to-peer transactions while ensuring the immutability of the user's identity information stored encrypted, greatly minimizing the likeliness of a data breach.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Auth0 and offer our BlockID platform to their customers via Auth0 Marketplace," said Michael Granat, Director of Business Development at 1Kosmos. "Being a standards-based, biometric, and Blockchain-enabled platform will ensure the security of our users and protect them from the risks of phishing attacks and lost or borrowed credentials."

"The addition of 1Kosmos to Auth0 Marketplace adds greater breadth to our platform and gives customers even more extensibility and flexibility when designing the identity platform of their dreams," said Bill Lapcevic, VP of Business Development at Auth0. "We have identified the integrations that matter to our customers and are excited to have 1Kosmos as a valued best-in-class technology in the evergrowing Auth0 Marketplace."

All partner integrations are thoroughly vetted and verified for security and functionality by Auth0, and are easily discoverable for customers. Partners can participate in the growing demand for digital identity solutions and increase their visibility as part of the Auth0 Marketplace, and can learn more on the Auth0 Partner page .

About Auth0

Auth0 provides a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Security and application teams rely on Auth0's simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone. Safeguarding billions of login transactions each month, Auth0 secures identities so innovators can innovate, and empowers global enterprises to deliver trusted, superior digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos is a privately-owned corporation and a leader in the passwordless authentication industry. The company's flagship product, BlockID, is the next generation contact-free authentication solution, powered by advanced biometrics and Blockchain technology. BlockID offers the highest levels of identity and authentication assurance in the market for the workforce and customers. The company is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, with development offices in Mumbai, India.

For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com or follow @1KosmosBlockID on Twitter and @1kosmos on LinkedIn.

