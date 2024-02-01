1Lss Inc, Creators of MagBak, Celebrates a Remarkable Year of Growth, Innovation, and Intellectual Property Success in 2023

1Lss, Inc (MagBak)

01 Feb, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Lss Inc, a pioneering leader in the world of magnetic mobile device accessories, is thrilled to announce a year in review that highlights unprecedented growth, groundbreaking product releases, and a continued commitment to fostering creativity and delighting customers.

With a staggering 55% year-over-year revenue growth (4X over the last 3 years), 1Lss has firmly established itself as an industry leader. What began as a humble side project on Kickstarter has evolved into a dynamic company that has rapidly expanded its product catalog and delivered its products to customers worldwide.

In 2023, 1Lss achieved significant milestones that underscore its dedication to industry-leading product design and innovation:

1. Innovative Product Releases: Last year, 1Lss had multiple product releases. Among these releases was the highly acclaimed "RimCase," a modular rim protector designed initially for Tesla vehicles, with a broader vision to expand to a wide array of other auto manufacturers. The RimCase has taken the automotive world by storm, providing Tesla owners with a stylish and effective solution to protect their vehicle's rims from damage while maintaining the vehicle's sleek aesthetic. The RimCase perfectly embodies 1Lss' commitment to both innovation and practicality, delivering a product that Tesla enthusiasts truly love.

2. Patents Granted: 1Lss' commitment to innovation is reflected in its impressive patent portfolio. In 2023 alone, the company secured several patents, including design and utility patents for the RimCase. Additionally, on the phone accessory side, 1Lss secured an important patent covering magnetic wallets for phones, which could have a significant impact on the industry. These patents not only protect the company's intellectual property but also showcase its dedication to pioneering new solutions.

1Lss' CEO, Alex Baca, expressed his excitement about the company's accomplishments, saying, "We are incredibly proud of what we've achieved in the past year. Our team's unwavering commitment to innovation and design excellence has allowed us to bring game-changing products to the market, all while maintaining the core values that have defined us since our Kickstarter days. We have an ambitious 2024 product roadmap and look forward to relentlessly executing it."

About 1Lss, Inc.:

1Lss, Inc. is a trailblazing leader in designing accessories for mobile phones and the auto industry. With a strong foundation built by a team of skilled engineers and creative thinkers, the company has seen exponential growth. 1Lss, Inc is renowned for pioneering cutting-edge solutions that blend sleek, minimalist design with advanced functionality. Its commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and design is unwavering, as it continually strives to shape the future of the industry.

