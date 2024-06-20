1M Lumen LED Lighting Showcase at Realcomm | IBcon

TAMPA, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realcomm is the premier industry event focused on automated business solutions and state-of-the-art enterprise technologies for the commercial and corporate real estate industry. IBcon is recognized as the world's leading event on the next generation of smart, connected, high-performance, net- zero, sustainable, intelligent buildings. These two co-located conferences bring together two dynamic education tracks, an expo floor that features state-of-the- art technology products and services specifically for the commercial and corporate real estate industry and opportunities to network with visionary leaders and experts in the industry. The 2024 Realcomm | IBcon conference will take place at the Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, FL, June 20-21.

For the first time ever today, Class 4 Fault Managed Power and X-PoE will come together to power a 1M Lumen plug-and-play LED lighting display in the keynote area at Realcomm | IBcon '24. After the keynote and throughout the event, the display will become part of the Low Voltage Lab for hands-on participant engagement. "I believe that history is made today. Never before has there been a public display of a power architecture of this magnitude that can demonstrate a sustainable future," said Jim Young, Founder & CEO of Realcomm Conference Group.

This 1M Lumen LED lighting showcase is a collaborative effort with industry leaders Luum, Panduit®, Sinclair Digital, and Zumtobel Lighting. Together, these companies are demonstrating the innovative use of Class 4 Fault Managed Power with X-PoE technology to power and control lights directly without the need for external drivers. This cutting-edge technology promises to revolutionize the way lighting systems are designed and implemented, offering plug-and-play installation, safely with enhanced efficiency, and control.

"We are thrilled to be part of the 1M Lumen LED lighting showcase at Realcomm," said Luis Suau, Chief Business Officer of Sinclair Digital. "This is an incredible opportunity to demonstrate the power and simplicity of the combination of Fault Managed Power and X-PoE that comprise our AGILE-CORE™ products and showcases our commitment to sustainable and intelligent building solutions."

"X-PoE technology is breaking the barriers of entry for PoE and low voltage lighting," explained Karl Jonsson, CSO of LUUM.iO. "By eliminating a significant amount of embodied and operational carbon, we are paving the way for a brighter future with less e-waste and more efficient system."

"We are pleased to support and partner with such innovative firms that are pushing the boundaries of digital technology," said Rolland Mok, CEO, Americas of Zumtobel Lighting. "When working on the lighting of tomorrow, we are driven by our innovative DNA continuously improving the aesthetics of light for our customers."

"It's a pleasure to participate in this ecosystem and this first of its kind showcase," said David Weksel, Director of Strategic Growth for Panduit. "We developed our Fault Managed Power System for lighting and many other applications so customers can benefit from the economic, safety, and sustainability features by using the world's only system that complies with UL 1400."

