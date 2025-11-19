$1M Tree Skirt and 18K-Gold Books: How One Studio is Turning Christmas Into Fine Art

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TWAS is creating some of the first ever luxury Christmas heirlooms; from 18k-gold gilded editions of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, to a one million dollar tree skirt. TWAS is redefining holiday artistry by making more than luxury, but a legacy for families to pass on from generation to generation.

Leading the 2025 collection is TWAS's limited release of the Gallery Edition – First Print of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. Each volume is meticulously hand-made using old-world bookmaking techniques and hand-applied precious metal detailing, transforming the beloved classic into a collectible masterpiece. With only 200 editions available worldwide, each signed and numbered by the artist, these books are designed to be treasured, displayed, and passed down as part of a family's legacy.

TWAS's creations are brought to life through collaborations with master artisans and traditions that span continents and centuries. Inspiration is drawn from the silk embroidery houses of Suzhou, China, where Tang dynasty techniques still flourish; from London's Royal School of Needlework, where seamstresses craft for the British royal family; and from artisans throughout North America, where 18K gold is meticulously hand-applied to each page.

Looking ahead, TWAS is preparing an extraordinary expansion for the 2026 season, including couture-level, hand-embroidered tree skirts, highlighted by a flagship one million dollar edition—the first of its kind anywhere in the world. Each skirt is conceived as a true work of fine art: hand-stitched over hundreds of hours, designed as the emotional centerpiece of the holiday season, and destined to become an heirloom passed through generations.

TWAS is not simply a holiday studio. It is a keeper of wonder and a guardian of tradition—where ornaments are placed with reverence, where books are anticipated with joy, and where every ribbon, sparkle, and detail transforms celebration into legacy. The journey ahead includes diamond-studded editions, collaborations with world-renowned artists, and an expanding series of exclusive holiday heirlooms.

Every TWAS creation carries an enduring message: you never outgrew the magic — you simply needed a way back to it.

For high-resolution images, press materials, and a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry in action, visit the Press Room at twas.art.

Press Contact:

Lauren Raiken

Director

TWAS | San Diego, CA

[email protected] | 630-740-3847

www.twas.art

SOURCE Twas