1MDB Journalist, Academy Award® Winner and More Address World's Largest Gathering of Fraud Fighters

The conference, which marks the world's largest gathering of fraud fighters under one roof, begins today at the Mandalay Bay Resort and lasts through June 22. More than 80 educational sessions and panels will be presented by leading experts in the anti-fraud field, focusing on subjects including cyberfraud, white-collar crime and ethics. It will also feature a panel on lessons learned after a crisis with former Chief Compliance and Governance Officer of Petrobras Joao Elek, former Chief Compliance Officer of Siemens and SNC-Lavalin Group Dr. Andreas Pohlmann and others.

Fogel is an American film director, producer, author and playwright best known for directing the Oscar®-winning 2017 documentary thriller ICARUS: The True Story Behind the Russian Doping Scandal and Corruption. Along with Russian doctor Grigory Rodchenkov, he exposed a state-sponsored doping scheme that had been ongoing in Russia for decades and which directly led to Russia being banned from the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

Rewcastle Brown is the founder and editor-in-chief of the Sarawak Report, which detailed corruption surrounding the Malaysian development fund 1MDB and linked it to the administration of the former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak. Her reporting helped the story reach an international audience and subsequently launched investigations from regulatory bodies around the world.

"Fraud is a continuing problem that affects all individuals regardless of location, age or part in society," said ACFE president and CEO Bruce Dorris, J.D., CFE, CPA. "Seeing anti-fraud professionals from around the world gather for this unmatched learning opportunity is a rare experience that I am proud to be a part of."

