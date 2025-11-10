1mind Publicly Launches with $40 Million to Usher in New Era of AI-Led Sales with Highly Skilled, Persuasive and Emotionally Intelligent "Superhumans"

Battery Ventures backs serial entrepreneur Amanda Kahlow for the second time as she redefines go-to-market with a unified digital experience that meets customers where they are and guides them seamlessly through the full lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1mind , the pioneer in AI-led growth (AILG), today publicly launched with $40 million in total funding, including a recently closed $30 million Series A round of funding led by Battery Ventures, with participation from Primary Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Operator Collective, Harmonic Growth Partners and Success Venture Partners and prominent executives from Monday.com, ZoomInfo, Databricks, Box, Gong, Braze and Verkada.

The company is already in market with a roster of well-known customers and will use the new capital to expand its technology team and scale a new playbook for go-to-market (GTM) powered by AI-based Superhumans – highly skilled, digital teammates that blend a human-like presence with deep product and customer understanding.

"Our Series A validates what our customers already know: The future of sales demands a new playbook," said Amanda Kahlow, founder and CEO of 1mind. "When I founded 6sense over a decade ago, I set out to help companies find buyers. Now with 1mind, I'm helping them close buyers. Our enterprise customers already are seeing results using our Superhumans to drive revenue, reduce costs and lead intelligent, human-level conversations across the customer journey."

AI-powered Superhumans Improve Customer Experience, Increase Revenue and Drive Efficiency

In today's competitive B2B market, growth has stalled and is more expensive than ever. Response time and trust are the single most important factors in buyer conversion. Buyers want instant, accurate answers and control over their journey, but humans can't keep pace with the speed, scale and complexity of buyer demands and knowingly hallucinate.

Research shows that 78% of buyers purchase from the first company that responds to their inquiry, and conversion rates increase by 391% when companies engage a lead within one minute. Yet most GTM teams are unable to meet these expectations. They are slowed by basic qualifying chatbots, siloed marketing, sales and service workflows – and by heavy reliance on human headcount, which accounts for up to 80% of GTM spend in sales-led organizations.

1mind is solving these challenges with AILG, a new GTM model that creates a unified customer experience led by Superhumans, which enable sales organizations to do more with less. Built on large language models (LLMs) and a company's proprietary data, these digital, AI-powered teammates are photorealistic, emotionally intelligent and technically fluent. Superhumans provide a salesforce that never sleeps, learns quickly, evolves continuously and can handle everything from top-of-funnel qualification to deep technical support through to close and customer onboarding and adoption. AILG allows companies to meet customers where they are – on websites, in product, live video calls and deal rooms – resulting in cost savings and revenue growth.

Depending on the use case, 1mind Superhumans can help close the deal, or in more complex sales, hand off prospects to humans. By replacing fragmented handoffs and slow response times with a cohesive buyer experience, 1mind delivers faster engagement, higher conversion and a dramatically improved buyer experience.

"Battery has a long history of backing transformative martech companies, including 6sense, which Amanda founded in 2013," said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery Ventures general partner. "We watched her build a foundation for 6sense and now, in her next chapter with 1mind, Amanda is closing the loop with a category-defining approach to accelerating revenue. Superhumans address sales efficiency challenges plaguing companies, helping them manage tighter budgets and improve ROI. We look forward to working with Amanda again to build a future where revenue teams operate with the precision of AI and the intuition of top performers."

1mind's founding team also includes Sachin Bhat, CTO, who previously co-founded a Y Combinator-backed startup acquired by Rippling in 2019, where he led engineering teams across $100M+ ARR product lines in the PEO and global businesses and later headed the company's data and AI Infrastructure organization.

From Engagement to Revenue: Delivering Strong Results

More than 45 companies – including HubSpot, Nutanix, Coupa, ZoomInfo, Owner, Mews, Boston Dynamics, Seismic, ThoughtSpot, New Relic, Pavilion, and Tealium – are now using 1mind Superhumans to supercharge their sales teams and seeing real results.

1mind Superhumans can handle the process from inquiry to close for smaller businesses; and for enterprise business units, Superhumans can qualify and engage buyers before setting up meetings with human sales executives.

"1mind has been incredibly impactful for us. Our Superhuman, named Fiona, is transforming how we connect with buyers and deliver value across our buyers' journey," said Kieran Flanagan, senior vice president of Marketing, AI and GTM at HubSpot. "After proving Fiona's prowess at guiding decisions, surfacing solutions and driving meaningful engagement, we're now expanding to find new ways to deliver value to prospects across other parts of our business."

HubSpot brought to life their 1mind Superhuman Fiona to engage and convert SMB buyers. Fiona pitches, engages, scopes, prices and converts to sale, with no human in the loop, resulting in an 88% engagement rate, 78% increase in free trials and a 25% increase in conversion to closed/won. HubSpot is expanding Fiona's role across all segments for sales, learning and support conversations.

Other companies are reporting 2x-5x conversion lift over basic qualifying chatbots, outperforming pipeline targets by 2x, reducing sales cycles by 20 days, increasing annual contract value (ACV) by over 2x and sourcing hundreds of millions of dollars in new business.

"The market has spoken, and AI-led growth isn't a trend – it's a necessity," said Kahlow. "Growth is the challenge every company faces, and 1mind is proving there's a smarter, more efficient way to grow – leveraging AI when it makes sense, without losing human touch."

About 1mind

1mind is redefining the future of go-to-market (GTM) with its pioneering AI-led growth (AILG), in which AI leads marketing, sales and customer success motions from first contact to close to support, all in real time. Superhumans – 1mind's AI-powered digital GTM teammates – combine a face, a voice and a GTM brain, equipped with deep technical and product knowledge to engage with buyers 24/7 across websites, products, live video calls and deal rooms. Superhumans qualify leads, deliver demos, handle objections and onboard customers, scaling revenue teams with human-like precision and brand fidelity, and enabling users to accelerate pipeline, drive efficiency and delight buyers. Founded by Amanda Kahlow, former founder and CEO of 6sense and a trailblazer in account-based marketing (ABM), 1mind has raised $40 million from Battery Ventures, Primary Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Harmonic Growth Partners, Operator Collective and Success Venture Partners, and prominent executives from Monday.com, ZoomInfo and Databricks. For more information, visit 1mind.com .

