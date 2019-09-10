$1MM Amenity Upgrade Completed at Seven Springs Apartments
Sep 10, 2019, 12:16 ET
COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ROSS Companies announced the completion of a million-dollar renovation project on the amenities at Seven Springs Apartments, a 982-unit community in College Park, Maryland. The official Grand Opening of the new space took place on August 10, 2019 marked by a pool party event for current and prospective residents. The renovation plans were designed by landscape architect firms, Complete Landscaping and Studio 39, along with a local interior design firm, Lisa Maddox Interiors. The renovation plans were brought to life by ROSS Renovation and Construction, an affiliate of ROSS Companies. The new space includes:
- Luxurious outdoor lounge areas
- Pergolas with decorative shade panels
- Grilling stations
- Drinking fountains with eco-friendly bottle filling stations
- Resort-style pool furniture
- New pavers and landscaping
- Completely redesigned interior community spaces
- Business center
- Fully equipped game room
- Social gathering lounges
- Wifi cafe
"We are so excited to unveil the new amenities at Seven Springs and showcase the enriched living experience our residents will now have," says Beth Ross, President of ROSS Management Services.
Seven Springs is managed by ROSS Management Services, an affiliate of ROSS Companies. For more information visit SevenSpringsapts.com
About ROSS Companies
ROSS Companies, founded in 1983 in Bethesda, Md., is a recognized leader in multifamily acquisitions and investment, development, property management and renovation. With a managed portfolio of more than 10,000 apartment homes in more than 30 communities, the privately held company is one of the most active multifamily real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic region, and is recognized for its ability to add value to communities and to drive high levels of resident satisfaction. ROSS Companies is comprised of three affiliates – ROSS Development & Investment, ROSS Management Services and ROSS Renovation & Construction. In 2018, ROSS Development & Investment celebrated its 35th anniversary and ROSS Management Services celebrated 30 years in business. In 2018, ROSS Management Services was honored for the fourth consecutive year with a National Resident Satisfaction Award from SatisFacts. Also in 2019, it was announced that 9 ROSS-managed apartment communities had been awarded the Apartment Ratings' Top Rated Award for 2018, reflecting ROSS Companies' unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. These annual awards recognize communities with outstanding resident satisfaction ratings as measured on ApartmentRatings.com. For more information about ROSS Companies, visit RossCompanies.com.
