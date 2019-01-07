1MORE Aims To Lead Wireless, Noise Cancelling, And Hifi Markets In 2019 With Launch Of Multiple Products Including An ANC TWS Headphone To Be Sold On Indiegogo

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE headphones announces multiple new products at CES and also aims to set crowdfunding campaign record. 1MORE aims to become the leading manufacturer of premium headphones, and will show new hifi Penta Driver In-Ear Headphones, ANC and Stylish true wireless headphones, and fitness oriented Vi React In-Ear Headphones. 1MORE's ANC TWS headphone will be launched on Indiegogo and aims to set the headphone fundraising record. The Penta Driver ($TBD) will be available later in 2019, while the Vi React ($59.99) is already available on 1MORE.com and the Stylish ($99.99) and ANC TWS ($149.99) products will be available later in Q1.

1MORE headphones has received a CES 2019 Innovation Honoree Award for its Penta Driver In-Ear Headphone, Triple Driver BT In-Ear Headphone, and Spearhead VR BT In-Ear Gaming Headphones in 2019. Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting-edge tech products and services coming to market. 1MORE is the only headphone brand to win such distinction two years in a row. This further validates 1MORE's mission to become a leading international headphone brand. The new products further expand on 1MORE's ability to deliver on its mission.

Also being announced at CES is 1MORE's True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones (TWS ANC). Combining excellent sound quality and superior ANC functionality, the TWS ANC is the perfect marriage of sound quality and noise cancelation. The TWS ANC feature a low power that allows for increased connectivity, better sound quality, a smaller size, and low power consumption. The earbuds will also feature over a 24 hour working time (with charge case), AAC high resolution codec, 24 bit transmission rate, and one balanced armature and one dynamic driver for superior sound. The ANC TWS will also include a dual array microphone setup that enables 1MORE's signature Environmental Noise Cancelling technology that makes calls clear regardless of the environment or background noise. Combined with an "auto-play" function, multiple charging modes and AI assistant readiness - the ANC TWS stands alone as class leader in the TWS market.

Also being announced at CES is 1MORE's first foray into the Bluetooth speaker market with a dual driver, high resolution portable speaker and a youth gaming headset, both available later in 2019.

"1MORE takes its fans seriously; as such, we have decided to use the Indiegogo platform to raise money for our new ANC TWS headphones as well as involve our fans in the process," said Frank Lin, 1MORE Headphones CEO. "We are counting on our fans to support our fundraising campaign, and we will reward them with better prices on our new premium TWS product."

1MORE's new flagship model, the Penta Driver In-Ear Headphones (Penta Driver) are dedicated to audiophiles as well as everyday music lovers. 1MORE meets the high standard set by avid music lovers by providing dedicated features aimed at delivering sound quality, comfort, noise isolation, and functionality. "1MORE is a great example of an Indiegogo campaign that is designed and engineered in China by and innovative entrepreneurial team," said David Mandelbrot, CEO of Indiegogo. "We are excited that 1MORE chose the Indiegogo platform as they look to bring their audio product to a global audience."

The Stylish TWS will be available in black and gold colors in the USA and will feature class-leading features like a sleek metallic finish and a rounded "water-Drop," design for a tight fit. Fit is even more perfected by the lightweight design and ergonomically angled nozzles and a silicone O-Hook. The futuristic aesthetic is accompanied by a titanium composite dynamic driver for powerful bass and excellent detail. 1MORE's custom fitted Bluetooth antenna ensures a continuous and smooth connection for phone calls, music and media. Aimed at fitness lovers, the new 1MORE Vi React In-Ear Headphones now have been optimized to work with the Vi Trainer app - now you can enjoy class-leading sound combined with a personal trainer for your workouts.

1MORE's 2018 & 2019 product collection will be displayed at CES 2019, which runs January 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas, booth #35820 at Tech East, South Hall of the LVCC.

For additional information, visit www.1MORE.com or see 1MORE products as featured on www.CES.tech/Innovation, which lists product categories, as well as each product name, manufacturer information, description, photo and URL.

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE INC. specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. 1MORE INC. has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and aims to become the preeminent global audio brand. 1MORE's Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones have been lauded by the consumer press and have received more than 10 media awards for being best in their class, and currently top the rankings for best portable headphones in multiple, high level, tech press outlets. Grammy® Winner Luca Bignardi and Chinese Pop Star Jay Chou are heavily involved and invested in 1MORE's mission to build and deliver superior quality headphones at an amazing value.

