1MORE Announces Fashion-Forward ColorBuds True Wireless Headphones

Furthering 1MORE's aim to bring fashion and audio together in a series of headphones, the ColorBuds are the ultimate everyday earbuds for anyone needing excellent sound, convenient controls, portability and a pop of color—coming in Midnight Black, Twilight Gold, Sakura Pink or Spearmint Green.

The ColorBuds allow users to:

Experience hi-fi sound with a unique full-range balanced armature that provides less distortion across the entire sound curve, offering crisp highs and punchy bass.

Enjoy pocket-friendly, lightweight earbuds that can be taken anywhere, anytime.

Transition from the gym to the office to the beach effortlessly, fitting perfectly into every activity your lifestyle calls for.

These earbuds also pack class-leading features in a compact design. Starting with fast pairing where after initial pairing the earbuds will automatically pair to your device as soon as you open the case lid. Using Bluetooth 5 technology and featuring aptX and AAC allows for an optimized listening experience with Android and iOS devices. Making calls with dual microphones featuring Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology to suppresses ambient noise so your voice remains crystal clear. A lasting battery with each earbud supporting up to six hours of usage and a portable charging case that provides a full day of music playback or talk time. Topping off with fast charge technology means a charge of only 15 minutes will result in an additional 2 hours of use. Added IPX5 sweat and water resistance handles everything from the workouts to the great outdoors.

Also announced today are the 1MORE Stylish Bluetooth Pro Headphones ($49.99 MSRP) which improves upon the original Stylish Bluetooth headphones with better battery life, IPX5 water resistance, fast charging capabilities and magnetic clasping earpieces to form a functional and necklace-like accessory. As consumers have come to expect with 1MORE headphones, both the ColorBuds and Stylish Bluetooth Pro are expertly tuned by Grammy-award winning sound engineer, Luca Bignardi, so that listeners hear exactly what the artist intended.

The ColorBuds and Stylish Bluetooth Pro will be launching July 28th on 1MORE.com, and widely available on Amazon shortly after. For a full list of headphone specifications and features visit 1MORE.com .

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior quality audio at a consumer-friendly value, 1MORE has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. Visit 1MORE at 1MORE.com , on Facebook , on Twitter , and on Instagram .

SOURCE 1MORE

Related Links

https://usa.1more.com

