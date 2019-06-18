1MORE Headphones Enhance the Onstage VIP Experience during Aerosmith's DEUCES ARE WILD Las Vegas Residency

"1MORE is proud to help power the onstage VIP experience for DEUCES ARE WILD in Las Vegas by allowing fans to hear studio-grade sound direct from Aerosmith's soundboard," says Mike Sexton, Vice President of 1MORE USA. "This collaboration between THX, 1MORE and MIXhalo is paving the way for a new, emergent concert experience."

To become THX Certified, 1MORE's Triple Driver headphones passed hundreds of tests to provide the highest quality audio possible. The rigorous certification program gives special attention to ensure that the headphones provide a well-balanced frequency response with minimal channel imbalance, sufficient sensitivity to achieve a premium level of audio output while maintaining minimal distortion at the required sound pressure level, and a high degree of isolation to effectively attenuate external noise. Peter Vasay, SVP and GM of Home at THX Ltd. adds, "Only products that demonstrate the finest audio experience for headphone users after undergoing significant testing from our engineers can become THX Certified. The 1MORE Triple Drivers exemplify the best-in-class experience for listening to music over headphones and we couldn't be more excited to be partnering with 1MORE, MIXhalo and Aerosmith to deliver this unprecedented THX Certified experience on-stage."

In order to bring an authentic audio experience to consumers, all 1MORE headphones are expertly tuned by Grammy Award Winning Sound Engineer Luca Bignardi. His dedication to delivering sound the way artists intended enables onstage VIP attendees to hear a precise representation of the Aerosmith concert direct through their own pair of 1MORE Triple Driver headphones. Onstage VIPs can even select an alternate mix via the MIXhalo app and hear the concert as the band's lead singer, Steven Tyler, hears it through his on-stage in-ear monitors.

"Larry Rudolph (Aerosmith's manager) and I wanted nothing less than a slew of fan-firsts as we launched this Aerosmith Residency, and one of our key missions was allowing fans to hear Aerosmith like never before," said Steve Dixon, Producer, Aerosmith DEUCES ARE WILD Residency. "The World's First THX Certified On Stage In-Ear Experience certainly ticks that box and the World's first THX Certified headphones certainly fit the bill. The 1MORE Triple Driver Headphones deliver unparalleled sound quality. I spent a month with them in the studio and all of April testing them onsite and they were nothing short of perfection. I am so proud to call 1MORE and THX our partners in delivering this first of its kind experience to Aerosmith's fans, old and new!"

Together, 1MORE and THX continue to raise the bar for audio quality in the headphone market and are at the forefront of new technological advances for concert goers. For show dates and to purchase tickets for the Aerosmith DEUCES ARE WILD onstage VIP experience in Las Vegas, visit Ticketmaster.com/Aerosmith. Learn more about 1MORE's award winning line up of headphones, including the THX Certified 1MORE Triple Driver, by visiting 1MORE.com .

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior quality audio at a consumer-friendly value, 1MORE has shipped more than 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in the past 4 years. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including the prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. Visit 1MORE at 1MORE.com , on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1MoreUSA , on Twitter at https://twitter.com/1moreusa , and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/1moreusa/ .

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems and live entertainment. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. For more information visit THX.com , find us on Facebook , Instagram , and follow us on Twitter .

THX is a registered trademark of THX Ltd. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Steven Tyler (vocals), Joe Perry (lead guitar), Brad Whitford (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass) and Joey Kramer (drums)--are a living piece of American music history, having sold over 150 million albums worldwide and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They are the recipients of countless awards including four GRAMMYs, eight American Music Awards, six Billboard Awards and 12 MTV Video Music Awards among many other honors. Proving that they can cross genre-boundaries with ease, these rock legends have even taken home a Soul Train Award for Best Rap Single for their remix of Run DMC's "Walk This Way." On April 6th, the band kicked off their 35-date MGM Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild, that will be jam packed with groundbreaking technology and show-stopping performances of all of the hits the world has come to love over the band's 50-year history. With scores of multi-platinum albums, AEROSMITH continues to inspire generations to get their wings, get a grip and just push play. It is no wonder why they are one of the most beloved bands of all time.

