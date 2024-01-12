1MORE: Innovator of Open-Fit Earbuds, Triumphs at CES 2024 with International Awards

News provided by

1MORE

12 Jan, 2024, 12:32 ET

Prestigious CES 2024 TWICE Picks Awards Honor 1MORE Headphones

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE, a global leader in headphone technology, has achieved a significant milestone at the outset of 2024, winning the prestigious CES 2024 TWICE Picks Awards for its innovative new open fit model. This recognition highlights 1MORE's leadership in open-fit headphone innovation and its commitment to excellence in the global market. At CES 2024, 1MORE stood out amidst intense competition, showcasing not only its best-selling 2023 products but also previewing its upcoming open-fit and HiFi series headphones for 2024. These new products exemplify 1MORE's ongoing technological innovation, securing its position as an industry leader. The CES 2024 TWICE Picks Awards, presented by TWICE, a leading U.S. consumer electronics media outlet, are awarded for exceptional quality and groundbreaking innovation.

Continue Reading
1MORE CES TWICE PICKS AWARDS 2024
1MORE CES TWICE PICKS AWARDS 2024

The introduction of the 1MORE S50 and S30, launched in early September 2023, marked 1MORE's entry into the open-fit earbuds market, now the new open fit earbuds has won the internationally recognized CES TWICE Pick Award, which affirms the success of 1MORE's entry into the open fit headphone market. The S30, in particular, has been acclaimed globally for its superior performance, featuring a 14.2mm DLC diaphragm, low-frequency enhancement algorithm, and directional sound technology. The ergonomic ear-hook design, IPX5 sweat resistance, 4-Mic Intelligent Noise Cancelling, 30-hour battery life, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity make the S30 a standout in comfort and performance.

1MORE's diverse range of products, including open-fit Bluetooth headphones, intelligent noise-canceling headsets, TWS headphones, and HiFi series headphones, cater to various consumer needs and have propelled the brand to international acclaim. With a presence in over 60 countries and regions and over 300 million units shipped globally, 1MORE has established a significant footprint in the worldwide market. The brand's commitment to excellence is further evidenced by its impressive tally of 46 international design awards as of October 2023. 1MORE has also achieved a remarkable feat in the global audio product design rankings by the iF World Design Guide, ranking 7th worldwide for cumulative awards from 2017 to 2021 and earning the iF TOP 10 Labels distinction, uniquely representing the sole Chinese audio brand among the top ranks. Additionally, 1MORE's consistent success with 12 CES Innovation Awards from 2018 to 2021 underscores its unique position in the audio industry.

As 1MORE continues to showcase the prowess of Chinese manufacturing, it garners global recognition and awards, offering users a liberating, comfortable, and immersive listening experience. These achievements contribute to 1MORE's distinctive brand image and exceptional product experience, distinguishing it in the competitive headphone industry.

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software, and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior audio quality at consumer-friendly prices. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades.

SOURCE 1MORE

Also from this source

1MORE Unveils Cutting-Edge Bluetooth Headphones at CES 2024

1MORE Unveils Cutting-Edge Bluetooth Headphones at CES 2024

1MORE, a global leader in professional audio technology, is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where it ...
1MORE Unveils Spectacular Black Friday Headphone Extravaganza

1MORE Unveils Spectacular Black Friday Headphone Extravaganza

This Black Friday, global leading headphone brand 1MORE is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated Black Friday deals from November 14th to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.