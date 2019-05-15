1MORE Launches Feature-Packed Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

"The 1MORE team is setting the standard for a quality True Wireless in-ear headphone that meets all the needs of the consumer," said Mike Sexton Vice President of 1MORE USA. "Attractive style, great sound, fast and convenient connection, all-day battery life, and a fantastic price brings together everything that consumers have been waiting for. It's a great addition to our Stylish line of headphones."

A dynamic driver with a 7mm titanium composite diaphragm balances powerful bass and exquisite detail, enabling the Stylish True Wireless headphones to produce crystal clear sound in an ultra-compact design. Key features also include:

Battery Performance: Each earbud supports six and half hours of usage and comes with a portable charging case that allows for three additional full charges—these headphones last comfortably for 24 hours of music or talk time.

Each earbud supports six and half hours of usage and comes with a portable charging case that allows for three additional full charges—these headphones last comfortably for 24 hours of music or talk time.

Allowing users three hours of use on only 15 minutes of charge time.

With auto power on and off, the earbuds automatically turn on and connect when taken out of the case, and automatically turn off when returned to the case. Environmental noise canceling microphones are also included in each earbud, along with the latest Bluetooth 5 technology featuring aptX and AAC transmission compatible with Android and iOS.

Multiple paring modes means using the earbuds together for an immersive listening experience, or freedom to use the left or right earbuds individually to match personal preference.

The lightweight earbuds use a 45-degree oblique angle that lays naturally in the listener's ear canals for a tight, secure fit. A silicone O-Hook provides the user a more stable fit while on the move, and three different sized ear tips ensure the right seal is found, which improves noise isolation and bass response.

At $99.99, 1MORE's Stylish True Wireless in-ear headphones deliver studio-grade sound quality in a stylish and feature-packed package. The Stylish True Wireless In-Ear headphones are now available in Midnight Black on Amazon.com, BestBuy.com and SamsClub.com, with the other colors coming later this year. For a full list of headphone specifications and features, or to purchase visit 1MORE.com.

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior quality audio at a consumer-friendly value, 1MORE has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. Visit 1MORE at 1MORE.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1MoreUSA, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/1moreusa, and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/1moreusa/.

