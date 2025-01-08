1MORE Unveils AI-Enhanced Wearables at CES 2025: Bridging Cutting-Edge Technology with Effortless Style

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE is thrilled to join CES 2025, the world's premier tech showcase, taking place from January 7–10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), South Hall Booth #30832. This year, 1MORE will spotlight its latest breakthroughs in AI-powered wearables and audio devices, alongside its celebrated award-winning portfolio.

1MORE AI Smart Glasses: Break Barriers, See Beyond

The 1MORE AI Smart Glasses with Camera G70 have been selected as a winner in 2025 CES Picks Awards. They blend sophisticated design with state-of-the-art technology, offering a versatile tool for the connected lifestyle. Equipped with high-definition cameras, they capture photos and videos effortlessly, while the integrated AI-powered translator delivers real-time translation to eliminate language barriers.

The G70's bidirectional audio system features the cutting-edge microphone array and dual speakers, ensuring accurate and fluid translations for a wide range of scenarios. Additional features, such as motion tracking, magnetic waterproof charging, and a dual-core processor, enhance performance and usability, making these smart glasses an essential companion for both productivity and exploration.

1MORE AI Open Earbuds S70: Immersive Audio Meets Intelligence

The S70 redefines wearable intelligence with a range of advanced AI features, including real-time multi-language translation, meeting transcription, and AI-enhanced local playback. The 1MORE AI Open Earbuds S70 redefine multilingual communication with real-time interpretation, translating spoken words instantly and seamlessly across languages. Powered by advanced full-duplex communication technology, these earbuds enable smooth, natural interactions without delays. Whether in professional meetings, while traveling, or during casual social settings, users can confidently navigate language barriers and foster clear, uninterrupted communication.

Designed for unparalleled comfort, the S70's open-fit design offers a secure yet lightweight feel, while Tesla-grade 12mm DLC drivers and AI-powered ENC technology ensure exceptional audio clarity and noise-free communication. With a robust battery offering up to 12 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and an extended total battery life of 40 hours when paired with the charging case, the S70 ensures uninterrupted listening throughout the day.

Looking Ahead: Smarter Living Through Seamless AI Integration

1MORE is pioneering the future of wearable technology by embedding artificial intelligence into its devices to harmonize interaction with innovation. The advanced 1MORE S70 AI earbuds provide real-time voice interaction, while the 1MORE Smart Glasses seamlessly synchronize and deliver audio-visual information for a unified experience.

This holistic integration of AI-driven wearables creates a connected ecosystem that redefines how we interact with technology and simplifies daily life with greater organization and intelligence.

Discover the Future of Audio with 1MORE

At CES 2025, 1MORE will not only debut its flagship AI-integrated wearables but also expand its acclaimed SonoFlow series with groundbreaking new additions designed to elevate the audio experience. These include:

1MORE SonoFlow Mini Hearing Protection Study Headphones (HQ20): These headphones leverage intelligent hearing protection and real-time audio playback to create a distraction-free environment. By blending safety and innovation, the HQ20 empowers users to focus, think creatively, and enhance their overall efficiency.

1MORE SonoFlow SE Over-Ear Headphones (HQ31): The HQ31 combines striking design with high-performance features, now available in four bold color options. Offering high-resolution sound, immersive spatial audio, and 12 customizable EQ presets, it's engineered for audiophiles and casual listeners alike. With patented QuietMax™ hybrid noise cancellation and up to 90 hours of battery life, the HQ31 redefines convenience, comfort, and quality at an unbeatable value.

Additionally, 1MORE's iconic P Series will also take center stage, delivering a masterclass in audio engineering with its multi-driver design and exceptional sound fidelity. A favorite among audiophiles, the P Series reflects 1MORE's dedication to creating unmatched listening experiences through precision craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology

About 1MORE

1MORE was born with a profound mission: Music lovers, young or old, frugal or affluent, deserve to hear music as it was meant to be heard, as the artist intended it to be heard. Everyone deserves to #HearMore. With a focus on innovation, quality, and value, 1MORE's products have received numerous industry awards, including prestigious CES Innovation awards and iF Design awards.

