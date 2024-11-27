SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday season, 1MORE, a global leader in headphone innovation, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated deals running from November 21 through early December. Available on 1MORE's official online stores and Amazon stores, these offers bring unmatched savings across the entire product lineup. With discounts extending for weeks, you can grab some of the lowest prices of the season on must-have headphones, making premium audio accessible like never before.

1MORE SonoFlow Pro HQ51: Premium Upgrades at a Remarkable Price

1MORE Unveils Exceptional Black Friday Deals on Flagship Innovations

"Bringing high-quality audio to everyone" is 1MORE's mission that we always strive to fulfill, and 1MORE SonoFlow Pro is an iconic product by its creed, offering a blend of advanced technology, exceptional design, and affordability. With advanced cutting-edge 40mm DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) dynamic drivers, these headphones capture every detail and nuance of your favorite tracks, ensuring crystal-clear and balanced sound for both casual listeners and discerning audiophiles alike.

Battery performance is another standout feature. The SonoFlow Pro HQ51 provides up to an incredible 100 hours of playback on a single charge, allowing uninterrupted enjoyment for days. Even with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) activated, users can still enjoy up to 65 hours of listening, making these headphones perfect for long commutes, extended travel, or marathon listening sessions. For those constantly on the go, the quick-charge feature delivers 10 hours of use in just five minutes.

Designed for comfort and style, the HQ51 combines a lightweight build with an ergonomic fit, ensuring hours of use without discomfort. Its modern, sleek design enhances any look, making it a versatile choice for music enthusiasts. Advanced features like AI Hybrid ANC reduce noise by up to 42dB, while dual-device connectivity allows seamless multitasking. Additionally, users can switch effortlessly between wireless and wired modes to match their preferences. You can obtain them through:

1MORE S70: The Ultimate Open-Ear Audio Solution

The 1MORE S70 combines innovation and comfort with its Balance AIR+ technology, offering a secure and lightweight open-ear design perfect for workouts or casual use. Powered by the patented DLC Acoustic Engine, it delivers detailed, precise sound, enhanced by a bass boost algorithm and six customizable EQ presets via the 1MORE app.

Enjoy seamless communication with the 4-mic array and advanced calling algorithms. With up to 40 hours of playback on a full charge and a quick 5-minute charge adding 2 hours of playback. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity, while the IPX5 water resistance makes these headphones durable for exercise and outdoor activities. Whether you're staying active or relaxing at home, the 1MORE S70 provides exceptional audio, comfort, and reliability, making it a perfect all-around choice.You can grab these deals directly from the 1MORE Official Store . Plus, 1MORE is adding extra excitement this season by selecting 10 lucky shoppers daily to receive surprise gifts! Even better, one fortunate buyer each day will have their entire order refunded. It's the perfect time to upgrade your audio gear and enjoy these exclusive perks. Don't miss out.

Last But Not Least: Special Picks Just for You

Wrap up your Black Friday shopping with standout deals from 1MORE:

1MORE Quad Driver : Crafted for durability and premium performance, these in-ear headphones feature a four-driver array for stunning sound quality. Now available at up to 50% off through early December on the 1MORE Official Store .

: Crafted for durability and premium performance, these in-ear headphones feature a four-driver array for stunning sound quality. Now available at up to 50% off through early December on the . 1MORE SonoFlow HQ50 : Perfect for budget-conscious audiophiles, these over-ear ANC headphones deliver outstanding sound and comfort at the year's lowest price, grab yours now on Amazon .

: Perfect for budget-conscious audiophiles, these over-ear ANC headphones deliver outstanding sound and comfort at the year's lowest price, grab yours now on . 1MORE Fit SE S31 Open Earbuds : Ideal for those who prefer earbuds that don't sit inside the ear, the S31 offers impressive sound reproduction with a secure, comfortable fit. They're available at up to 28% off now.

More Thrilling Deals

Don't miss your chance to save big this Black Friday through December 2nd! Visit the 1MORE Official Store or Amazon for unbeatable discounts and make this holiday season unforgettable:

About 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software, and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior audio quality at consumer-friendly prices. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, VGP, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades.

