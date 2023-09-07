1MORE Unveils PENTA DRIVER P50 Headphones, Delivering an Exceptional Audio Experience

News provided by

1MORE

07 Sep, 2023, 04:29 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the award-winning Triple Driver and Quad Driver, the 1MORE Penta driver P50 headphones redefine excellence.

With 1 diamond-like carbon (DLC) dynamic driver and 4 exclusive planar units, advanced self-developed technology, ergonomic comfort, and exquisite design, the 1MORE Penta Driver P50 will surpass all expectations, delivering the ultimate immersive audio experience.

Continue Reading
1MORE Penta Driver In-Ear Headphones P50
1MORE Penta Driver In-Ear Headphones P50

1MORE, a leading audio company dedicated to delivering superior sound quality, announces the launch of their latest innovation, the 1MORE PENTA DRIVER P50 headphones. The 1MORE P50 headphones combine cutting-edge technology, expert craftsmanship, and meticulous attention to detail to provide users with an unparalleled audio experience.

Designed with audiophiles and music enthusiasts in mind, the 1MORE PENTA DRIVER P50 headphones showcase a unique and sophisticated design that is both visually stunning and acoustically impressive. The headphones feature a sleek, ergonomic over-ear design, ensuring maximum comfort during extended listening sessions.

Equipped with five cutting-edge drivers, the 1MORE P50 headphones boast an exceptional sound signature that allows users to immerse themselves in the finest details of their favourite music. The proprietary hybrid acoustic design combines one diamond-like carbon (DLC) dynamic driver, four balanced armature drivers, and a patented acoustic design, delivering a precise and balanced audio output across the entire frequency range.

The diamond-like carbon (DLC) dynamic driver, a first in the industry, offers incredible clarity and accuracy in reproducing bass frequencies. The four balanced armature drivers contribute to an expansive soundstage, providing remarkable instrument separation and a natural, lifelike audio representation.

1MORE's commitment to excellence is further highlighted by the use of premium materials in the construction of the 1MORE PENTA DRIVER P50 headphones. The exterior features a sturdy aluminium alloy body, combining durability with a touch of elegance. The interior components have been meticulously selected to minimize distortion and optimize audio performance, ensuring that users receive the most authentic and immersive listening experience possible.

The 1MORE P50 headphones are equipped with a range of advanced features to enhance user convenience and functionality. They have been approved by the Japan Audio Society, receiving the Hi-Res Audio certification, enabling them to surge with a rich and natural musical expression, to express every note, every nuance and every detail of the user's favourite music with ultimate accuracy. Additionally, the 1MORE P50 headphones feature an intuitive touch control interface, allowing users to effortlessly navigate through their music and adjust volume levels with a simple swipe or tap.

Furthermore, the 1MORE PENTA DRIVER P50 headphones are compatible with a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The headphones utilize a high-quality detachable cable with a gold-plated 3.5mm connector, ensuring a reliable connection and minimizing signal loss.

"We are thrilled to introduce the 1MORE PENTA DRIVER P50 headphones to the market," said a spokesperson for 1MORE. "Our team of passionate audio engineers and designers have poured their expertise into creating a product that not only delivers exceptional sound quality but also embodies our commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. We are confident that the 1MORE P50 headphones will redefine the audio experience for our customers."

The 1MORE PENTA DRIVER P50 headphones is available for purchase online at Amazon, 1MORE Official, and select retail partners. For more information, please visit the 1MORE.

Amazon US: https://bit.ly/3R8zTIp

Amazon DE: https://bit.ly/3YID7nC

Amazon JP: https://amzn.to/3OAZTJI

1MORE US site: https://bit.ly/3OLr4CI

1MORE UK site: https://bit.ly/3DZ7E7h

Amazon CA: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CCV6L42L

Amazon FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0CCV6L42L

Amazon ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0CCV6L42L

Amazon AU: https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0CCV6L42L

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software, and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior audio quality at consumer-friendly prices. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades.

SOURCE 1MORE

Also from this source

1MORE ComfoBuds Mini ganan el IF Design Award 2023

Les écouteurs 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini remportent l'iF Design Award 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.