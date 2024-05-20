1MP Joint Venture Between NETS and VMD Corp Wins $23 Million United States Air Force Cyber Effects Operations Task Order

FAIRFAX, Va., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Mission Partners (1MP), a joint venture between Nelson Enterprise Technology Services (NETS) and VMD Corp (VMD), has won a $23 million task order under the Headquarters United States (U.S.) Air Force (HAF) Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) and Cyber Effects Operations (CEO) (HAF A2/6) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for the Department of Defense (DoD). This IDIQ provides HAF A2/6 with a strategic vehicle to procure Intel, Cyber, and Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) Superiority Services.

1MP will provide HAF A2/6 with agile, resilient, and secure strategies and innovations that support the CEO HAF A2/6 mission. HAF A2/6 and A3C provide resource advocacy to enable Air Force (AF) forces to provide global, assured, and resilient communications and cyberspace capabilities to enhance AF core missions in air, space, the EMS, and cyberspace. HAF A2/6 provides strategic-level threat intel that drives AF decisions and activities across acquisitions, force designs, and Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution (PPBE), and leads the Joint Capabilities Integration and Development System (JCIDS) requirements process.

"We look forward to bringing our AF experienced subject matter experts (SMEs) in cyberspace defense, exploitation, operations, superiority, and cyber warfare operations to support HAF A2/6's mission priorities," NETS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Nelson said. "The team is very excited to add the AF to our joint venture national security portfolio." VMD recently merged with Xcelerate Solutions to expand their offerings around security solutions tailored to mission-critical customers. Mark Drever, CEO of Xcelerate, added, "Our combined company has a long history of supporting the security of this great nation. We are proud to support the AF in meeting the challenges of great power competition that we now face."

Under the five-year contract, 1MP will perform the full spectrum of strategic advisory and SME support for AF A2/6 in Cyber Effects Operations, Information Technology, Resource Advocacy Oversight, Planning, and Strategic Communications activities.

About 1MP

1MP is a Small Business Administration (SBA) approved joint venture between VMD and NETS. 1MP's mission is to provide innovative strategies to solve our customers' most critical challenges.

About NETS

NETS is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), founded in 2008. NETS provides innovative cyber solutions and customer service to the federal government. NETS focuses on mission support, communications, engineering, and cyberspace operations. To learn more about NETS, please visit https://nets-us.com/

About VMD

VMD, now a part of Xcelerate Solutions, is a leading defense and national security company, delivering integrated solutions in enterprise security, strategic consulting, and digital transformation. VMD provides expertise in Cybersecurity, Agile Engineering, and Critical Infrastructure Protection to support our clients' missions and overcome challenges vital to our national security. VMD is a trusted partner to the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Law Enforcement, and the Intelligence Community agencies that are responsible for the security and safety of the United States. To learn more about VMD please visit www.vmdcorp.com

