1Password closes $620M at $6.8B valuation to bring human-centric security to all

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password, the leader in human-centric security, today announced it has closed a $620 million (USD) Series C that raises the company's valuation to $6.8 billion. Led by ICONIQ Growth, with participation including Tiger Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Backbone Angels, and Salesforce Ventures, the round is the largest raised by a Canadian company, and reinforces 1Password's security and privacy leadership. Accel, who led the company's Series A and B, is also participating in the round alongside Slack Fund, another previous investor. 1Password will use this additional capital infusion to develop and scale human-centric security solutions for all, focusing on helping people easily protect their most sensitive data and information while seamlessly integrating between their work and personal lives.

This round also attracted investment from leaders in media and entertainment; including Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Matthew McConaughey, Chris Evans, Rita Wilson, Ashton Kutcher, Trevor Noah, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams.

From the world of business, luminaries taking part in the series C round include:

Jeff Weiner , Executive Chairman at LinkedIn

, Executive Chairman at LinkedIn Robert Iger , Former CEO & Chairman at The Walt Disney Company

, Former CEO & Chairman at The Walt Disney Company Mary Barra , CEO at General Motors

, CEO at General Motors George Kurtz , Co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike

, Co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike Frank Slootman - CEO at Snowflake Computing

Lucy Suros - CEO at Articulate

- CEO at Articulate Therese Tucker , Founder and Executive Chair at BlackLine

1Password keeps businesses safe by protecting the individuals who work there, so people can focus on getting things done without inadvertently putting themselves or their company at risk. According to the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report , 85% of all company data breaches involved a human element, demonstrating the need to design security products around individuals, not infrastructure. Pandemic trends like the Great Resignation are exacerbating the problem; in 1Password's recent research , the company found that burned-out employees are a third less likely to follow their companies' security guidelines and 60% more likely to create, download or use software and apps at work independently, without IT's awareness.

"In conversations with more than one hundred CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, developers, and IT leaders, we were impressed by their overwhelmingly fierce passion for 1Password's ability to balance strict security standards with a profound understanding of how humans behave. By making safe online behavior second nature, 1Password is not only protecting individuals but also the enterprises where they work," said Will Griffith, a founding partner at ICONIQ Growth, who will join 1Password's board as part of this investment.

"As a pioneering high-growth company that's seizing a major market, 1Password is an ideal fit for Tiger Global," said John Curtius, a partner at Tiger Global. "Blurred lines between work and home, the explosion of cloud apps and surging threats have made protecting our digital lives more important than ever. 1Password stands out with its track record of scaling world-class solutions built around the biggest risk and opportunity: humans."

Over the last 24 months, the company has achieved significant growth milestones including:

Accelerating expansion - especially in its B2B business, where it grew north of 70% year over year.

Growing its business customer base to more than 100,000 companies, adding notable new customers include Datadog, Intercom, PGA, Snowflake, and Wealthsimple.

Building a world-class executive team, including CFO, CRO, CTO, CMO, and Chief Product Officer.

Growing its team by over 300% to 570 employees.

Launching new product offerings, including 1Password 8 for Windows , 1Password Events , Psst! password sharing, and Secrets Automation .

, , password sharing, and . Unveiling industry-leading partnerships with innovators like Fastmail , Privacy.com , and Ramp to make it easier to stay secure with virtual credit cards and unique logins. For businesses, our integration with Splunk uses our Events API to help customers detect security threats.

, , and to make it easier to stay secure with virtual credit cards and unique logins. For businesses, our integration with uses our Events API to help customers detect security threats. Launching a global GTM channel partnership program, allowing other companies to promote and sell 1Password to their customers.

"Our mission has always been to ease the tension between security and convenience, and the opportunity to deliver on this has never been bigger for 1Password. We create products and solutions that improve upon and easily layer into a company's existing security infrastructure, nurturing better habits for employees while strengthening a company's security posture from within," said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password.

"That way, we can tackle the biggest security threats facing the modern workforce and deliver on the promise of providing a safer life online for families and businesses around the world," Shiner continued.

About 1Password

1Password's human-centric approach to security keeps people safe, at work and at home. It's the only solution built from the ground up to enable anyone – no matter the level of technical proficiency – to navigate the digital world without fear or friction. The company's password management and credentials security platform is trusted by over 100,000 businesses, including IBM, Slack, Snowflake, Shopify, and Under Armour. 1Password protects the most sensitive information of millions of individuals and families across the globe, helping consumers and businesses get more done in less time – with security and privacy as a given. Learn more at 1Password.com.

About ICONIQ Growth

ICONIQ Growth partners with exceptional entrepreneurs and leaders who drive global impact and change. We are inspired by visionaries defining the future of their industries by building company cultures that endure. Our unique investment platform harnesses the power of ICONIQ Capital's vibrant ecosystem of founders, pioneers, and business leaders with the goal of delivering tangible value and amplifying our portfolio companies' success from early growth stage to IPO and beyond. ICONIQ Growth's portfolio of innovators includes Adyen, AirBnB, Alibaba, Alteryx, Automattic, BambooHR, Braze, Chime, Collibra, Coupa, Datadog, Docusign, Gitlab, Marqeta, Miro, Procore, Red Ventures, Relativity, ServiceTitan, Snowflake, Sprinklr, Truckstop, Uber, Wolt, and Zoom, among others. For more information and a complete list of portfolio companies, please visit https://iconiqgrowth.com/.

