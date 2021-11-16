1Password Launches 1Password 8 - Powering the Best of Windows 11

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password , a leader in human-centric security and privacy, today announced that 1Password 8 for Windows is now open for general availability. This next generation of 1Password for Windows features modern design, increased productivity capabilities, and enhanced security and privacy features. 1Password 8 will help customers manage, store and protect their sensitive information more easily and securely than ever before.

Today's launch builds on 1Password's product momentum over the last year. In May 2021, the company rolled out its first full-featured desktop version of 1Password for Linux , which was followed by Early Access releases for 1Password 8 for Windows and Mac in June and August, respectively. New updates to other operating systems are expected to be unveiled in the next year.

"We've created an incredible foundation that powers our best version of 1Password for Windows yet, while setting us up for an exciting future," said Dave Teare, co-founder of 1Password. "Our customers deserve the best, most polished experience when it comes to securing their personal information – our latest iteration of 1Password 8 for Windows delivers exactly that."

Redesigned to help customers accomplish even more, 1Password 8 for Windows is built with enhanced product functionality, delivering a first-class experience that offers the best of Windows 11.

1Password's Chief Experience Officer Matt Davey adds, "A modern, first-class user experience is key to driving usage of 1Password and improving security. That's why we created an entirely new 1Password design language called Knox that's making its debut in 1Password 8 for Windows. Built to stand on the shoulders of the operating systems, the new language helps keep us familiar across multiple devices. The new design helps improve clarity and accessibility while showcasing 1Password's personality, making it easier than ever to be secure."

Modern Design

Made possible with an entirely new 1Password design language called Knox, 1Password 8 for Windows delivers a consistent, powerful and user-friendly experience from any device across desktop, mobile and web (including in the latest web browser extension). Features like Dark Mode, new item icons, detailed views for items and vaults (including who has control or access over respective items), create a modern, first class experience.

Productivity

Built using Rust, 1Password 8 has greatly improved speed and performance across all devices when searching, unlocking, or managing items and vaults. The new Item Catalog feature makes searching for, viewing or adding items more intuitive for customers by guiding them through the creation process, while improved search and smart suggestions recommend potential item matches as search terms are typed in. Customers can also immediately find and directly log into saved credentials and websites using Quick Access, even when the 1Password app isn't open. 1Password 8 also enables users to access the newest browser extension capabilities, including saving logins, creating strong and unique passwords, an inline menu and a shared lock state between app and browser extension.

Security and Privacy

1Password 8 for Windows goes above and beyond industry security standards, secured with industry-leading end-to-end encryption. The Watchtower Dashboard helps customers optimize the security of their sensitive information, identifying weak or compromised passwords, inactive 2FA and more. Through Windows Hello integration, passwordless authentication allows customers to access their accounts securely and conveniently. Capabilities like restoring deleted items also gives customers peace of mind, knowing that their data is retrievable and remains safe. Also included in 1Password 8 for Windows is Psst!, a new 1Password item sharing feature just announced last month, that allows users to clearly identify, manage and control sharing access, even with non-1Password users.

About 1Password

1Password provides human-centered security for everyone, everywhere. The company's password management and credentials security platform is trusted by more than 100,000 business customers including IBM, Slack, Shopify, Under Armour and many more. 1Password also protects the most sensitive information of millions of individuals and families across the globe, and is committed to helping consumers and businesses get more done in less time and with security and privacy as a given. Learn more at 1Password.com .

